UN chief warns of 30 million starving people, calls for ‘urgent humanitarian action’





Up to 34 million could face famine and pandemic-related famine in more than 20 countries in the coming months, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said during his remarks at the Security Council discussion on conflict and food security. Women and girls face double risk as famine crises escalate across Sahel [region] and the Horn of Africa, and in South Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan, he added. Hunger will worsen due to lack of humanitarian access, leading to a critical increase in the rate of malnutrition, Guterres said. Meanwhile, the executive director of the World Food Program (WFP) warned that as a result of the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic felt by many countries, many could starve to death if the UN agency does not receive critical funding and assistance from governments across the country. the world. 34 million rely on life-saving food, said David Beasley. If we lost our funds, a minimum of 34 million would die. For a three-month period, that would be 300,000 people dying a day, Bealey warned. Leaders must balance COVID’s response with sustaining the economy, because otherwise many more people will die of starvation and economic deterioration than COVID itself, the WFP chief said in a statement to The Globe and Mail. ‘Unaffordable’ food in Sudan UN chief Guterres, meanwhile, warned that covid-related starvation has already affected many countries. In conflict-stricken parts of Yemen, South Sudan and Burkina Faso, more than 150,000 people are at risk of starvation, he said. South Sudan is facing the highest levels of food insecurity since the country declared independence 10 years ago. Sixty percent of the population is increasingly hungry, UNs Guterres said. Food prices in the region are so unaffordable that a plate of rice and beans costs more than 180 percent of an individual’s average daily wage. Chronic sporadic violence, extreme weather and the economic impact of COVID ???? 19 have pushed more than 7 million people into acute food insecurity, Guterres informed, adding that last year, it was the Democratic Republic of Congo that faced one of the worst food shortages. (Image credit: AP)







