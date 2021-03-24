Bus in hostile north of Kenya hits roadside bomb, 4 killed :: WRAL.com





– A Kenyan official says four passengers were killed and dozens injured when a bus hit an improvised explosive device on a main road in the northern district of Mandera, near the border with Somalia. The bus was heading to Mandera when it struck an improvised explosive device, Mandera Governor Ali Roba confirmed on Wednesday. The force of the explosion tore the roof off the bus, according to photos taken at the scene posted on social media. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion has fallen on al-Shabab, Somalia’s jihadist rebels who are allies of al-Qaeda and carry out many such attacks in Kenya. Al-Shabab has promised punishment to Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia since 2011. Kenyan soldiers are part of the nearly 20,000 African Union forces in Somalia to strengthen the country’s weak government against the al-Shabab uprising. Al-Shabab has carried out numerous attacks on Kenyan soil since 2011 but recently the activities of rebel groups have concentrated around five Kenyan counties bordering Somalia Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Tana River and Lamu. Mandera Governor Ali Ali Roba has said his county was under growing threat from the extremist group which he said controls 50% of roads and 60% of county territory, forcing the closure of many schools affecting thousands of students.

