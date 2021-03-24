As people flock to Iceland Mountain Fagradalsfjall to watch the volcanic eruption, some cook in melted lava





A volcano has erupted on the Icelandic peninsula Reykjana for the first time in hundreds of years, sending streams of lava flowing through a small valley. Now, many people are flocking to the mountainous region to see the rare sight and also cooking in the hot lava! In a video that goes viral, scientists studying volcanic eruptions on Mount Fagradalsfjall wanted to do an experiment involving hotdogs. Yes, a group of scientists who were at the foot of the mountain decided to bake some sausages in the accumulated molten lava, perhaps to test how high the temperature is. While the bread for the hotdogs was wrapped in aluminum foil, the sausage rolls were simply left in the melted lava to cook on their own. But what really surprised everyone on the internet was that the scientists did not end their experiment with cooking, but also taking a bite, with many people wondering if the food was safe for consumption. By decorating the hotdogs with ketchup, the scientists began eating snacks as the volcano continued to pour molten lava into the background. The lava began to erupt through a crack in Mount Fagradalsfjall on Friday evening last week, the first eruption of its kind in nearly 900 years. Videos of the blasts have since gone viral. Iceland’s national broadcaster, RUV, has also erected a live stream of the volcano as interest grew among people across the globe. According to a BBC report, “Icelanders had been preparing for an explosion for several weeks, as the island nation recorded more than 50,000 recent earthquakes.” While many people have come forward to see it all live and the authorities are trying to ensure that visitors are safe, someone even tried to cook a classic breakfast menu consisting of eggs and bacon in the lava. A man named Eirkur Hilmarsson took a pan and cracked some eggs and placed them on the lava floor to film him cooking on camera. He later shared the video on YouTube. However, his cooking venture failed, as the flowing lava engulfed the pan. “This is my bacon. You better get hurt. I would feed the boys after the walk and it just seems to be hurting. “These were the only supplies, so there is only sandwiches and water for the rest,” Hilmarsson told RUV. The blast posed no immediate threat to people in Grindavik or to critical infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the blast as minor. A crack of 500 to 750 meters (547 to 820 yards) long opened at the site of the explosion, dumping lava springs up to 100 meters (110 yards) high, said Bjarki Friis of the meteorological office.

