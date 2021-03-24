EU riots like 29 million doses of COVID vaccine discovered in Italian warehouse

There was more riot of EU coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday after it was reported that 29 million doses had been discovered in an Italian warehouse. (Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

Of the EU coronavirus The spread of the vaccines has plunged them into further unrest following the discovery of 29 million doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca stroke in an Italian warehouse, and a subsequent dispute over whether they were headed for the UK.

The discovery, confirmed Wednesday, followed an EU-ordered inspection of the Catalent plant in the town of Anagni over the weekend, which sparked controversial interference by EU officials navigating the idea of ​​blocking exports to Britain.

Initial reports suggested the doses may have been destined for the UK, whose vaccine spread has surpassed that of the EU.

This prompted announcements by French and German officials saying the doses should be kept in the EU.

AstraZeneca later confirmed to the Telegraph that some of the doses would be distributed under the COVAX scheme, and the rest were waiting for approval before being sent to Europe. None were to be exported to the UK.

The Catalent structure in Anagni was unveiled earlier this month. (Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

A French official told Reuters the issue of blocking the shipment should be on the table, while a German official told the same agency there is probably an opportunity now to increase remittances. [within the EU].

However, an Italian official later said the doses were destined for Belgium although it is unclear whether they would be exported from there or distributed across the EU.

Even if that turns out to be the case, reports from France and Germany demonstrate political tensions over the vaccine.

Look: ‘Capitalism’ and ‘greed’ are behind the success of vaccines in the UK, says Boris Johnson

The EU, angry that AstraZeneca has not supplied the expected vaccines to the bloc, has made it clear it is considering whether to stop doses being exported to countries such as the UK with higher inoculation rates.

The extent to which the EU has lagged behind the UK is demonstrated by this graph, by Oxford Universities Our World in Data website, showing the overall rate of vaccines administered per 100 people as of Tuesday.

The story goes on

(Our world in data)

On Wednesday, the EU refined its rules on the export of COVID vaccines, giving it a clearer right to block deliveries to countries with higher rates.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27 EU members, set out a proposal extending existing measures to ensure that planned exports by drug producers do not threaten the EU’s reduced supply.

The issuance of export licenses will be based on reciprocity and “proportionality: epidemiological situation, vaccination rate and access to vaccines in the country of destination.

He did not comment on the discovery of 29 million doses at the Italian plant.

Tensions have been simmering since January, when the EU threatened to block the flow of vaccines in Northern Ireland.

In public, Boris Johnson has been careful to strike a diplomatic tone when addressing those tensions, saying at Tuesday’s press conference on Downing Street: All I can say is that we in this country do not believe in blockades of any kind, of vaccines or vaccine material, [its] not something this country would dream of getting involved in. “

Read more:

Boris Johnson reveals the biggest mistake made at the beginning of the COVID pandemic

UK now beyond ‘second devastating wave’ as Europe warns of ‘new COVID pandemic’

However, the Prime Minister was under pressure on Wednesday after it emerged that he was joking with greed and capitalism had contributed to the success of the spread of vaccines in the UK.

The Prime Minister made the comments at a private meeting of Tory MPs, but then hastily asked to withdraw after praising AstraZeneca for supplying the Oxford vaccine at cost.

Look: Do coronavirus vaccines affect fertility?