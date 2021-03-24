Francis adds Chilean vocal survivor Cruz to the papal abuse commission





Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston.

Rome – Pope Francis has added a Chilean clergy survivor known for his outspoken criticism of Catholic Church officials for their mistreatment of abuse cases as a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Juan Carlos Cruz will join 15 of the other former members of the commission, whose terms were all renewed for one year. A survivor known for using Twitter and media appearances to highlight powerful prelates who did not report cases of abuse, Cruz was initially suggested as a potential commission member in 2014 but his nomination was subsequently blocked by the two Chilean cardinals. . The Vatican announcement did not say whether Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, a member of the Pope Cardinals Advisory Council who has served as group president since its inception in March 2014, had also been reappointed to his role. Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston, told NCR that O’Malley would remain president but Msgr. Robert Oliver, a Boston priest who had headed the commission office at the Vatican, “will be completing his ministry.” Donilon also said O’Malley and the Council of Cardinals were working “to create a new structure” for the commission “that includes setting it up as a new office within the Holy See.” Cruz told NCR that he was “extremely grateful” to Francis for his appointment. “I want to renew my commitment to never stop fighting to get rid of this horror of abuse in church and everywhere,” he said. Referring to the blocking of his appointment to the commission seven years ago, the survivor said: “it is a clear sign that the church has evolved.” “But there is still a long way to go to this,” Cruz said. “There are so many victims who are not being heard [and] not caring “. Cruz was a key figure during the poor pope’s 2018 visit to Chile, where the pope’s patron bishop was accused of hiding the priest who had abused Cruz. Francesco later met with Cruz and two other Chilean abuse survivors in Rome, apologized and demanded the resignation of the entire Catholic diocese of Chile for their mistreatment of abuse cases.

Marie Collins, an Irish abuse survivor and a former founding member of the commission, first suggested that Cruz join the group as soon as it was formed. The newspaper El Mostrador of Chile emails published later indicating that two Chilean cardinals had collaborated to block Cruz’s original appointment. Collins told NCR that she saw Cruz’s appointment now as “a very positive sign”. “I’m definitely glad to see that he’ll finally be there,” Collins said. “He has such a thorough knowledge and experience of the whole matter that he has to make quite an impact.” The Pontifical Commission has been known in recent years to focus primarily on educational efforts against abuse and has conducted seminars in Rome and around the world. Collins resigned from the disappointed band in March 2017. According to the statute, the president and members of the groupserve three-year terms. They were last renovatedon February 17, 2018. Although Cruz was given a full, three-year term, the other members were only extended for one year.







