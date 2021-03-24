The deputy ruler of Dubai, the famous knight Sheikh Hamdan dies at the age of 75





Emirati officials announced his death without specifying the cause. Sheikh Hamdan had several months in poor health. Last fall, he flew abroad for an unspecified operation and in recent weeks his brother Sheikh Mohammed wrote in prayer for his recovery. When the UAE formed its first Cabinet in 1971, Sheikh Hamdan became finance minister and held the post until his death. During his long tenure he attracted foreign investment, managed the country’s vast oil wealth and, together with his brother, oversaw the transformation of Dubai into a major regional financial hub. The country has a separate state minister for financial affairs. But it was in the winning circuit circles that Sheikh Hamdan attracted the most international attention. Over the years, he became an influential horse owner and breeder, founding Shadwell Racing in Norfolk, England in the 1980s and growing it into a large international enterprise with a pure stellar breeding production legacy. . Shadwell-bred racing horses boast over 50 Group 1 wins in Europe, among the most lucrative off-road races in the world, and major race wins from the US to Australia. Sheikh Hamdan owned eight crown farms in Britain, Kentucky and Ireland with hundreds of regularly bred horses and high stallions. It’s time to reflect on his achievements and his major contribution to the global purebred and Arab industries, Shadwell Racing said in a statement. His legacy will live on through his horses. In 2006, an explosive civil trial set up in the US shattered Sheikh Hamdans’s high reputation for sport. Plaintiffs accused him and Sheikh Mohammed of abducting, enslaving, and forcing tens of thousands of boys, some as young as 2, to work in brutal conditions as camel riders. The gruesome discoveries transformed the backbone of the popular Arab camel racing sport, prompting the UAE to halt the practice and use small remote-controlled robots to beat camels on the spot. Born on December 25, 1949, the second son of the late ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, he grew up in what became known as the Territorial States, a collection of Arab sheikhdoms along the southern coast of the Persian Gulf that were part of a British protectorate that from 1820. Sheikh Hamdan led the Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Organization for International Development. He controlled a wide range of conglomerates reaching across the Dubai economy, such as the Dubai Ports Authority, the Dubai World Trade Center and the Dubai Natural Gas Company Limited. His funeral service will be limited to the family because of COVID-19, according to the media office run by the Dubai government, which ordered government offices closed for three days of mourning. Today we have lost one of the most loyal people of the UAE after a life full of generosity and sincere patriotism, wrote the de facto ruler of the country, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos