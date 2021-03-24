Stopping church service closure at Covid in Scotland violates human rights, judge the rules

A ban on church services in Scotland was unconstitutional and violated human rights, a court has ruled, in the first legal victory against Covid laws.

In the trial, published Wednesday, a judge ruled that a decision by Scottish ministers to ban and criminalize church worship during the current blockade disproportionately violated freedom of expression of religious beliefs enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

It was also found that the forced closures of churches were illegal because they violated the Scottish constitution.

In a landmark decision – which came two days before municipal worship would resume north of the Border – Lord Braid agreed that the regulations went beyond what was legally permitted and that Scottish Government regulations constitute a disproportionate violation of the rights of human of seekers.

The decision came after a group of 27 church leaders from a range of Christian denominations, along with Canon Tom White, a Glasgow-based Catholic priest, began a judicial review in the Session Court arguing that the Scottish Government had acted beyond its jurisdiction. its under emergency legislation.

It marks the first winning judicial review against Covidlaws in the UK, and also operates a “principle” trial on any future bans and criminalization of church worship setting a precedent for any future blockades – and not just those in Scotland.

Giving judgment, Lord Braid said: “It is impossible to measure the effect of these restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond the loss of society and the inability to attend a lunch club.”

Lord Braid also ruled that online worship was not genuine Christian worship, stating that it was not for the Scottish ministers to: “Dictate the claimants or the extra party, from now on, or even for the duration of the pandemic, worship is to to be performed online.

This may be an alternative to worship, but it is not worship. In the best case for the respondents, in today’s modern language, it is lite-worship. “

He also concluded that the government took its decision without explaining why it had decided not to consider other measures, such as limiting the number of people in churches.

However, Lord Braid stressed that he was not saying that the union for worship was safe or that the churches should be opened immediately.

“All I have decided is that the regulations which are challenged in this petition went further than they were able to do legally, in the circumstances that existed when they were made,” he said.

Responding to the ruling, RevDr William Philip, a senior minister at Tron Church in Glasgow who was among the petitioners who brought the judicial review, said: The Scottish ministers’ approach to banning and criminalizing church worship was clearly too much. and disproportionate and if this had passed without being challenged it would have set a very dangerous precedent.

However well-intentioned, the criminalization of corporate worship has been harmful and dangerous to Scotland, and should never happen again.

“There is an urgent need for a message beyond that of health and safety alone: ​​a message of hope and salvation, and Jesus Christ is the only hope that removes all fear, including death. Now is the time for us to begin to break the deadlock for the church in Scotland and throughout the UK, to provide the spiritual guidance that is so much needed.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Center, which supported the 27 church leaders who initiated the legal action, said: The fundamental principle of liberty has prevailed with a strong ram of good old reason.

Canon White, who was supported by ADF UK, the faith-based rights group, added: This decision underscores the importance of the role of churches in the very structure of our society.

Now, we can believe that our fragile and damaged communities will never be left without the church as a source of hope, comfort, and vital spiritual food in times of crisis.

The claim came in response to restrictions imposed by Nicola Sturgeonon on January 8 this year, which made it a criminal offense for churches at the highest level to hold services for persons and, for example, to perform baptisms.

There had previously been no attempt to close the church in Scotland since the persecution of the Presbyterian church, established by Kings Stuart, in the 17th century.

Municipal worship is expected to resume in Scotland from Friday, at the time of Easter, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi.

Up to 50 people will be able to attend if the place of worship is large enough to ease the social distance of 2 million, an increase from the limit of 20 people who had applied pre-block.

Following the trial, a further hearing will now take place in order to discuss possible remedies.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The First Minister has decided that places of worship will be able to welcome congregations up to 50 where there is room for physical distance from March 26, this is the time for a number of important religious festivals during some weeks.

We accept this view and will now carefully consider its findings, implications, and our next steps. Legal proceedings are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment at this stage.