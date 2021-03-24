India looks at nails in confirmed coronavirus cases and variants: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin







footprint Altaf Qadri / AP Altaf Qadri / AP India is seeing a considerable number of coronavirus variants. But it is unclear whether these are contributing to a new increase in cases there. On Wednesday, India reported 47,262 new cases, the highest jump since November. Coronavirus-related deaths are also on the rise with 275 deaths reported on Wednesday, more India has seen this year. Several variants of the virus have appeared in thousands of samples collected across Indian states. Some of the samples contained viruses with two disturbing mutations, one first identified in the UK and another in South Africa. still said the ministry that although they have identified the “dual mutant” variant, this and other variants “have not been discovered in sufficient numbers to establish or direct relationships or to explain the rapid increase in cases in some states”. The western Indian state of Maharashtra, home to the commercial capital Mumbai, is leading the growth and is responsible for more than 60% of new infections. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported more than 5,000 new cases, the most he has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. The capital New Delhi is also experiencing an increase in cases, and authorities there and in Mumbai have begun testing people randomly at airports, train stations and crowded markets. In Mumbai, entry to shopping malls is prohibited unless visitors show a negative COVID-19 report. The two cities have also banned celebrations of the upcoming Holi Hindu festival, where people gather in large groups and paint colored powder on top of each other. Authorities also have expressed concern in connection with another Hindu gathering, Kumbh Mela, held in the northern Indian city of Haridwar. He is expected to attract tens of millions of pilgrims from across the country, and the government is urging local officials to raise evidence. India, meanwhile, has eased eligibility rules for coronavirus vaccines. Starting in April, anyone who is 45 years of age or older will be allowed to have a coronavirus run. India launched its massive immunization campaign in mid-January starting with healthcare and front line workers, followed by the elderly and people over 45 with certain health conditions. Calls to open the vaccination program for all adults are on the rise, especially as cases increase. India’s second wave comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a tight deadlock with barely four hours notice that left poor migrant workers stranded and pushed the economy into a recession. Infections began to spread when the blockage was lifted in June and peaked at nearly 100,000 cases a day last September. India ka the third highest coronavirus load in the world, after the United States and Brazil.







