Gujarat bans Holi public celebration as state registers 1,790 new cases COVID-19- The New Indian Express

from PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Wednesday issued a statement banning the public celebration of Holi and said the “Holika Dahan” ritual could be observed in small rallies amid the COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to the announcement issued by the home department, public celebrations and mass functions may not be allowed on Dhuleti Day on March 29 due to the prevailing pandemic.

On the eve of Holi, the traditional “Holika Dahan” is organized, in which the tower is lit, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Pyres can be traditionally lit and ritualistic roundabouts will be allowed, but only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend, the announcement said.

Organizers will need to ensure that large crowds do not gather during “Holika Dahan” and people strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

People usually gather in large numbers in shelters, public places, open fields and streets to celebrate Holi, but they can not be allowed now as there is a possibility of viral spread, the state government said.

The state recorded 1,790 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest one-day increase since the pandemic began, the state health department said.

It raised the load to 2,92,169, while eight deaths brought the number to 4,466, he said.

Two deaths were reported each in Ahmedabad and Surat and one each in Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara.

With 1,277 patients released, the number of recovered cases increased to 2,78,880.

The state recovery rate now stands at 95.45 percent.

There are 8,823 active patients, 79 of them in the ventilator.

As the number of cases has increased, the symptoms in most cases are mild, which is reflected in the relatively lower consumption of medical oxygen, the health department noted.

Of the 241 cubic tonnes of oxygen consumed in hospitals during November, 91 cubic tonnes are currently consumed per day, she said.

Surat district reported 582 highest coronavirus cases during the day, followed by Ahmedabad with 514 cases, Vadodara 165, Rajkot 164, Gandhinagar 39, Bhavnagar 38, Jamnagar 35, Kheda and Patan 19 each, Mehsana and Narmada 17 each, Dahod 16 , Banaskantha and Kutch 15 each, Amreli 14 and Bharuch 13.

The health department has increased the number of “Dhanvantri Raths” or mobile vans providing essential healthcare to 958 from 775, he said.

These vans have served 3.5 crore to people in the state so far, he said.

A total of 42,94,599 people have been inoculated so far for coronavirus – 36,77,467 have received the first dose and 6,17,132 the second dose.

Vaccination for all those over 45 – regardless of whether they interact or not – will start on April 1st.

Dadra Union and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, increasing their number to 3,477.

With five patients released, the number of recovered patients increased to 3,409, with 66 active cases.

Two deaths have been reported so far at UT, officials said.

The COVID-19 figures of Gujarat are as follows: Positive cases 2,92,169, new cases 1,790, death toll 4,466, dismissed 2,78,880, active cases 8,823, people tested so far – figures not published