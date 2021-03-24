Coronavirus: How the number of deaths from COVID-19 broke out in Brazil

TORONTO – As vaccines begin to make their way around the world, many countries have seen their deaths due to the fall of COVID-19.

But Brazil is supporting the global trend and has seen an explosion in cases and deaths, leaving the country’s ICU capacity at a breaking point.

Tuesday alone saw 3,251 deaths, as well as an average of 2,364 daily deaths in the previous seven days. Some states have also seen ICU capacity at or near 100 percent. Nearly 300,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a death toll that is second only to the US

Fiocruz, public health research institute in Brazil, reported last Tuesday that the ICU capacity in all but two of its 26 states was over 80 percent. In 10 states, capacity exceeded 95 percent and in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, ICU capacity was at 100 percent.

The high death rate is despite the fact that Brazil has a younger population than Canada and countries in Europe.

“Naturally you would think there would be fewer deaths, but just the situation there just seems to have gotten completely out of control,” said Jean-Paul Soucy, an infectious disease epidemiologist and PhD student at the University of Toronto at a telephone interview.

The virus has also disproportionately aggravated the indigenous population of Brazil, who are already facing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Articulation of the Indigenous People of Brazil says over 51,000 indigenous people of Brazil have tested positive while 1,022 have died. The highest death toll is concentrated in the state of Amazonas, where 242 indigenous people have died.

In this file photo on January 22, 2021, a family member watches as public funeral service workers remove the body of a 94-year-old woman who died from COVID-19-related complications at her home in Manaus, Amazonas. (AP Photo / Edmar Barros, File)

Experts say the crisis has unfolded in large part due to the mishandling of the pandemic by the federal government of Brazil, led by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has opposed the imposition of blocking or curfew restrictions and has gone to court to fight blocking measures imposed by mayors and state governors, whom he calls “tyrants”. He has also promoted misinformation that discredits the wearing of masks and the severity of COVID-19.

Moreover, Brazil has been slow to drop vaccines, which Bolsonaro has also publicly devalued.

“The president there, Bolsonaro, has made some bad comments about the mask he wears and the effectiveness of the vaccines. It does not look like his federal government really gave priority to buying vaccines, so now they have had little vaccination in that place, “said Soucy.

Anne-Emanuelle Birn, a Latin American public health expert and professor at the University of Toronto School of Public Health, Dalla Lana, notes that cracks in Brazil’s public health infrastructure date well before the pandemic.

In December 2016, before Bolsonaro came to power, the Brazilian government imposed a constitutional change that would raise social spending for 20 years, which Birn calls “the toughest austerity measure in the world.”

“This means that the famous healthcare system, founded in 1989 and arguably the world ‘s most ambitious attempt to realize the right to health, has been in turmoil for years,” Birn said in an email.

“So the COVID-19 crisis has erupted on top of what was already a terrible situation. Brazilian President Bolsonaros denial and ridicule year-round of the pandemic and his administrations criminal failure to impose public health measures to protect the population have escalated to the current catastrophe. “

This map from the public health research institution in Brazil shows the capacity of the ICU for each state in the country. (Fiocruz)

The other factor is the predominance of the P1 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first discovered in Japan to travelers returning from Brazil.

“The P1 variant appears to be extremely transmissible, and is more likely to re-infect people who had conventional COVID. So we see evidence of a fairly large number of infections occurring in Brazil,” Soucy said.

“Given the situation with the increasing number of cases given the situation with high ICU numbers, hospitalization numbers. I think we will see those increase for some time to come. Even if the broadcast returns tomorrow. “I think you are still going to see a great deal of suffering, unfortunately.”