The UK plan for tougher asylum seeker rules draws criticism





LONDON – The British government said on Wednesday it would tighten immigration rules to make it more difficult for people arriving by unauthorized routes such as small boats and truckloads to be granted asylum. Home Secretary Priti Patel said asylum seekers coming to Britain through organized, sponsored routes would consider their asylum applications immediately and be given support to settle. Those who sneak into the country will only be granted temporary residence permits, receive limited benefits and will be “regularly re-evaluated for leaving the UK” Patel said the system would be “fair but determined”. “People are dying at sea, in trucks and in transport containers,” she said. “To stop deaths, we must stop trafficking in the people who cause them.” Refugee groups and immigration advocates say plan unfairly discriminates against refugees based on how they arrived in the UK “The proposals effectively create an unfair two-tier system, where someone’s issue and the support they receive is judged by the way they entered the country and not by their need for protection,” said Mike Adamson, chief executive of the Cross British Red. “This is inhumane.”

But Patel said the changes are needed to stop illegal human smuggling networks and will make the system fairer because it will not give priority to those who can pay for their passage. “What is inhumane is allowing people to be smuggled through illegal migration, and that is what we want to stop,” she told the BBC. “We will create safe and legal routes to enable people to come to the UK in a safe way.” Successive British governments have dealt with the issue of migrants using northern France as a starting point to reach Britain, either by settling on trucks or ferries, or on small boats organized by human smugglers. In 2020, about 8,500 people arrived in Britain crossing the Channel in small boats, and some died trying to make the voyage. Others died while being smuggled by truck, including 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in a refrigerated container in 2019 in the English town of Grays, east London. The British and French governments have worked for years to stop people smuggling trips, without much success.

New measures in the UK – which have not yet been legislated and passed by Parliament – also include longer sentences for human smugglers and tougher checks to catch adults claiming to be children. The government also promised to speed up asylum decisions and get rid of those who fail quickly – promises that British governments have made and failed to keep for years. Critics of the government say bureaucratic setbacks have left many asylum seekers waiting years for decisions on their status. The coronavirus pandemic has further destroyed the system. The UK government says 35,099 people applied for asylum in Britain during the year to March 2020. That is about a third of the number of applicants in Germany and less than half of the total for Spain and France. Britain’s position is also complicated by Brexit. Since leaving the European Union, the UK no longer has an agreement with its European neighbors to return people who have been hiding across the Channel. Follow global AP migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration







