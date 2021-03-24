International
PM Modi may sign a series of pacts with Bangladesh on two-day visit: Shringla
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s two-day state visit to Bangladesh this week will see a number of pacts including one on trade being signed, a senior foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.
A number of new announcements strengthening co-operation in areas ranging from health, rail link, border development and beginners are also expected to be made, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters in New Delhi.
Modi will visit Dhaka and several other places in Bangladesh during his two-day trip to mark the celebrations of the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, considered the father of the nation in Bangladesh. The two countries are also marking the end of 50 years of Bangladesh’s emergence as an independent country with Indian assistance, as well as five decades of establishing diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dhaka.
According to Shringla, the importance of the visit can be assessed by the fact that while Bangladesh commemorates 50 years of independence, they have invited our Prime Minister to share the dais. “The ties between the two countries had no parallels,” Shringla said, pointing to the fact that Indian soldiers had fought and been killed along with Bangladesh for independence. Relations had evolved since then and were seen as a model “to be imitated by others, Shringla said, referring to the depth and breadth of interaction between the two countries. Modi will also pay a rare visit to the Gopalganjs Tungipara area, the birthplace of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, who is also the father of current Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Regarding the pacts that will be signed, Shringla said: The two sides will sign a series of agreements during the visit of the prime ministers. “These agreements will cover a number of areas of our disaster management cooperation, trade, oceanography.”
The trade pact expected during the visit is different from a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) that the two countries were negotiating, said a person familiar with the issue separately. Talks on CEPA would continue, the person added. Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan had visited Dhaka earlier this month with the two countries holding extensive discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest such as regulating Certificate of Origin procedures, regional association initiatives, anti-dumping obligation on Jute products, harmonization of standards, removal of port restrictions, trade infrastructure issues, India-Bangladesh CEO Forum, trade data sharing and border trade infrastructure updating, “said an Indian official. of the Wadhawans, both countries had decided to move rapidly forward for the feasibility study on CEPA.
Despite the pandemic, the two countries had maintained the pace of high-level contacts with virtual summits between the two prime ministers in December 2020 and visits by delegations on topics ranging from river water sharing and defense to dialogue between its police chiefs. two countries, said Shringla.
Regarding the connections, he said the two countries had reconnected five of the six railway lines that existed before the second India-Pakistan war in 1965 after which the connections were severed.
