The UK plans to prevent future pandemics and health threats





A lab technician uses a pipette device to process samples to test for the new Covid-19 coronavirus, at the Biogroup Laboratory in West London on January 21, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS | AFP | Getty Images LONDONR UK has set out plans to set up a new national health insurance agency to plan, prevent and respond to “external health threats, such as infectious diseases”. “The UK Health Insurance Agency will direct protection against future health threats and” ensure that the nation can respond quickly and on a larger scale to deal with future pandemics and threats, “he announced. government on Wednesday. The agency will be headed by Dr. Jenny Harries, an official who has become a familiar face to the British public during the coronavirus pandemic as England’s deputy chief medical officer. Harries has often appeared on television announcements alongside government officials during the pandemic. The UK reflected on a difficult year of coronavirus blockages and losses on Tuesday, a year after the first blockade was imposed on March 23, 2020. Since then, over 4.3 million people have contracted the virus nationwide, with more than 125,000 deaths making it one of the hardest hit countries in the world. A bright spot has been the rapid spread of vaccinations in the country, which began in December. To date, over 28.3 million adults in the UK have carried out the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Last Saturday, a record-breaking 844,285 vaccines were delivered in just one day. Health officials stress that there is no room for complacency despite the planned easing of further restrictions on public life. The most infectious variants of the virus are spreading worldwide, and the UK’s continental neighbors in continental Europe are also experiencing a third wave of infections. As elsewhere, there is a consensus among UK officials that the country needs to be better prepared to deal with any future pandemics and what it calls “external” health threats. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he wants “everyone at UKHSA, at all levels, to wake up every day with a zeal to plan for the next pandemic”.Covid-19, he said, had “shown the nation’s health protection challenges are changing at an unprecedented pace as new types of threats emerge”. The government said the new body, which will enter into force in April, replacing the National Institutes of Health, will be “the UK leader for health security, providing intellectual, scientific and operational guidance at the national level and local, as well as on the global stage. “ The main focus for UKHSA in its initial phase will be the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the government said. It will also continue to bring together agencies and expertise that have been deployed during the coronavirus crisis, such as the UK’s respected genomic surveillance capabilities and its contact tracking network.

