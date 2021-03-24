German Catholic clergy rebel against the Vatican for same-sex unions





The ruling “is characterized by a paternalistic gesture of superiority and discriminates against homosexual people and their lifestyles”, according to a declaration together by the Catholic Theological Faculty at the University of Munster, published Tuesday.

“We are firmly distancing ourselves from this position,” he said.

The statement, signed by 266 theologians, said the decision lacked “theological depth, hermeneutic understanding and argumentative rigor”.

While some of their number support the Vatican position, other prominent Catholic clergy in Germany have spoken out against the decision, which was approved by Pope Francis and published on March 15.

“A document that in its argument so explicitly excludes any advancement in theological and human scientific knowledge will lead to pastoral practice by ignoring it,” said Georg Btzing, Bishop of Limburg, in a declaration posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “We need a reassessment of same-sex partnerships and a further development of church sexual morality.” The Diocese of Btzing also updated its Facebook profile picture to an image of Limburg Cathedral surrounded by a rainbow, a symbol of the LGBT community, and the phrase “#LoveIsNoSin”. Btzing is the head of the Conference of German Bishops, the governing body of the Catholic Church in Germany. The conference declined to comment when contacted by CNN. Christoph Lentz, rector of the Pallottine community in Friedberg, Bavaria, also criticized the Vatican’s decision, saying it was “unthinkable, intolerable and incomprehensible to the people”. “We are here to bless, no matter how and no matter who,” Lentz said in a declaration . “We want to be an open church where everyone feels at home.” Since Friday afternoon, the community has raised a rainbow flag with a phrase from Genesis 12: 2 that says, “You will be a blessing.” The Vatican decision is a hindrance for Catholics who had hoped the institution would modernize its approach to homosexuality. Dozens of countries, many in Western Europe, have legalized same-sex marriage, and the church’s reluctance to embrace LGBTQ people has long held the potential to alienate it from new followers. While Pope Francis has often been praised for his welcoming tone to LGBTQ people both inside and outside the church, he endorsed the March 15 statement. “The blessing of homosexual unions cannot be considered legitimate,” wrote the Vatican’s highest doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. “It is not lawful to give a blessing to relationships or partnerships, even enduring ones, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage, as is the case with same-sex unions,” the statement read. Blessing same-sex unions, the Vatican says, would send a signal that the Catholic Church endorses and encourages “a choice and a way of life that cannot be recognized as objectively listed in God’s revealed plans.” The statement says, “God Himself does not cease to bless each of His children the pilgrim in this world … but He does not bless and cannot bless sin.” Among the German Catholic clergy who support the Vatican position are the bishops of Regensburg, Passau, Grlitz and Eichsttt, KNA, the news agency of the German Bishops’ Conference, reports. Same-sex unions are the latest issue on which the German Catholic Church has clashed with the Vatican in recent years. In 2019, she unveiled plans for a two-year process of reckoning and reform, to rebuild public trust following a shocking report on child sexual abuse in the church. These plans, which included the debate on priestly celibacy and whether to allow women to play greater roles in church life, drew criticism from the Vatican.

CNN’s Rob Picheta and Delia Gallagher contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos