



SINGAPORE: Singapore is looking beyond vaccination for travel considerations which include the possibility of additional tests, according to the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) of the republics at Covid-19. I think we would also like to see some form of individual testing that may include antibody tests to determine that the person has been vaccinated, but also has the antibody response to the vaccine. So this is another way we can determine that vaccination has been effective and has brought about the immune response from the individual, said MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong who is also the Minister of Education at a virtual press conference yesterday. Wong was answering a question whether the republic would only accept evidence of vaccines that have already been approved within its borders for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates while different types of vaccines are being used by other countries. Regardless of the type of vaccine used in each country, Wongnotoi said it has an impact on helping to reduce the spread of the virus, to the extent able to keep the infection under control. And with the time to come it will become a low risk country and you know that in our travel framework we have a risk based categorization, he said. To date, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines have been authorized for use in Singapore. As for the republican vaccination program, the MTF said about 1,109,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since March 23, with more than 799,000 individuals receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Among them, about 310,000 individuals have received their second doses and completed the full vaccination regimen, he said. As of April 24, Taskforce said individuals who have completed the full vaccination regimen and have had time to develop adequate protection – two weeks after the second dose of vaccination – can enter events that implement pre-event testing without being necessary to submit to them. On the same date, some selected activities that include wedding solemnization and wedding receptions will be allowed to be scaled further if they apply pre-event testing to attendees. The limit for wedding ceremonies and wedding receptions will increase to 250 attendees out of 100, the MTF said. Meanwhile, from April 5, the MTF said it will move from work from home as a predetermination to a more flexible and hybrid way of working. In particular, up to 75 percent of employees who are currently able to work from home can now be in the workplace at any time, up from the current 50 percent, she said. – Bernama Facebook

