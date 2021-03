France to impose virus blockades in three other regions

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 Public Domain

The French government said Wednesday that virus blockages would expand to three more areas, including Lyon, as doctors face a third wave of new cases. Most businesses in the Rhone, Aube and Nievre departments will have to close and residents stay home except for essential exits, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said after a weekly pandemic crisis meeting chaired by President Emmanuel Macron. Sixteen departments including the Paris region have already been under a third blockade since the pandemic erupted last year and a 7:00 pm curfew applies to the rest of the country. However, schools remain open and people are not required to fill out forms to justify local travel, raising concerns among doctors if the measures will be sufficient. Macron has said the measures should not even be described as a stalemate, with the government calling them a “third way” to impose a curb on the virus without closing the country. The new restrictions will last for at least four weeks, which officials hope will be enough time to ease pressure on hospitals as authorities compete to vaccinate more people. Attal also urged more companies to implement work-from-home guidelines limiting an on-site presence to just one day a week in areas where coronavirus cases are on the rise. More than three dozen mass vaccination centers will open in the coming weeks staffed by firefighters and civilian security brigades, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday. They will operate seven days a week in order to administer up to 530,000 doses a week, he told RMC radio, as France pushes to have at least 10 million people vaccinated by mid-April and 20 million by mid-May. So far nearly 6.6 million people have received the first dose of the three vaccines available in France, according to the health ministry, with the rate of injections increasing after a slow start in January. Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) 2021 AFP citation: France to impose virus blockades in three more regions (2021, March 24) taken from March 24, 2021 by https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-france-impose-virus-lockdowns-regions.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos