International
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Greece for two-year Independence Day celebrations
Prince Charles AND Camilla have arrived at Greece for the celebrations of the Biennial Independence Day.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall landed at Athens International Airport shortly before 5:30 p.m. local time Wednesday for the two-day official visit.
The couple was invited to the 200th anniversary celebrations by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
After disembarking from the plane, Charles and Camilla were greeted by British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith.
A guard provided by the Greek Armed Forces lined the red carpet for arrival.
The couple will visit the National Gallery and attend an official state dinner at the presidential residence, hosted by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
At the official opening of the National Gallery, Charles and Camilla are expected to be greeted by Prime Minister Mr. Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki.
They will be touring the National Gallery director, Professor Marina Lambraki-Plaka, and they will be looking at paintings by British artists Thomas Gordon and Frank Abney Hastings.
At dinner, Charles and Camilla are expected to sit at the high table.
And Charles is expected to say in a speech: Your Excellency today, as in 1821, Greece can count on its friends in the UK.
The bonds between us are strong and vital, and make a profound difference in our shared prosperity and security.
Just as our stories are closely intertwined, so are our futures.
On Thursday, the couple will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier Memorial and watch the Independence Day Military Parade, which celebrates the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Empire in 1821.
In pre-pandemic times, thousands of people waving Greek flags lined the streets of central Athens to watch the March 25 parade.
The two-day tour will be Charles’ third official visit to Greece. He first visited the country in 1998 and had his second trip in 2018 with Camilla.
Charles described Greece as my grandfather’s place and recalled that his first visit there more than five decades ago had left a vivid impression on him.
Last July, in an opinion for Ta Nea, a daily newspaper in the country, he sent his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Greece at this very difficult time.
He added: The resilience of Greece and its people has been proven before, and I hope the country will come out once again with a new strength and optimism.
When that moment comes and the world has taken its course in this challenging time, my wife and I hope to visit Greece and see them all again.
Until we meet again.
Clarence House announced her visit to Athens last week in a statement which said: At the request of the British Government, Their Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will attend the Biennial Independence Day celebrations in Athens from 24-25 March .
This follows an invitation from the Prime Minister of Greece, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The Biennial Independence Day celebrations will take place from the evening of Wednesday 24 March and will end on Thursday 25 March.
Charles and Camilla’s last trip abroad was in November, when they briefly visited Germany to join the country’s National Mourning Day.
Listen to our podcast on the Royal Family:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]