Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Greece for two-year Independence Day celebrations

Prince Charles AND Camilla have arrived at Greece for the celebrations of the Biennial Independence Day.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall landed at Athens International Airport shortly before 5:30 p.m. local time Wednesday for the two-day official visit.

The couple was invited to the 200th anniversary celebrations by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

After disembarking from the plane, Charles and Camilla were greeted by British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith.

A guard provided by the Greek Armed Forces lined the red carpet for arrival.

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arriving in Greece Credit: Victoria Jones / PA

The couple will visit the National Gallery and attend an official state dinner at the presidential residence, hosted by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

At the official opening of the National Gallery, Charles and Camilla are expected to be greeted by Prime Minister Mr. Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki.

They will be touring the National Gallery director, Professor Marina Lambraki-Plaka, and they will be looking at paintings by British artists Thomas Gordon and Frank Abney Hastings.

At dinner, Charles and Camilla are expected to sit at the high table.

And Charles is expected to say in a speech: Your Excellency today, as in 1821, Greece can count on its friends in the UK.

The bonds between us are strong and vital, and make a profound difference in our shared prosperity and security.

Just as our stories are closely intertwined, so are our futures.

On Thursday, the couple will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier Memorial and watch the Independence Day Military Parade, which celebrates the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

In pre-pandemic times, thousands of people waving Greek flags lined the streets of central Athens to watch the March 25 parade.

The two-day tour will be Charles’ third official visit to Greece. He first visited the country in 1998 and had his second trip in 2018 with Camilla.

Charles described Greece as my grandfather’s place and recalled that his first visit there more than five decades ago had left a vivid impression on him.

Charles on a previous visit to Greece Credit: Andrew Matthews / PA

Last July, in an opinion for Ta Nea, a daily newspaper in the country, he sent his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Greece at this very difficult time.

He added: The resilience of Greece and its people has been proven before, and I hope the country will come out once again with a new strength and optimism.

When that moment comes and the world has taken its course in this challenging time, my wife and I hope to visit Greece and see them all again.

Until we meet again.

Clarence House announced her visit to Athens last week in a statement which said: At the request of the British Government, Their Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will attend the Biennial Independence Day celebrations in Athens from 24-25 March .

This follows an invitation from the Prime Minister of Greece, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Biennial Independence Day celebrations will take place from the evening of Wednesday 24 March and will end on Thursday 25 March.

Charles and Camilla’s last trip abroad was in November, when they briefly visited Germany to join the country’s National Mourning Day.

