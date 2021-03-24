Varadkar says he does not believe charges will be brought against him over the termination of GP’s contract





Tnaiste Leo Varadkar has said he does not believe charges will be filed against him after it emerged this month that the guard improved their investigation into the leak of a new GP contract in April 2019, when he was chief, in a formal investigation. The Guard investigating the leak of Mr. Varadkars’s contract is expected to submit a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the next two months when the investigation ends. Speaking to the Michael Reade Show on LMFM on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said he had not yet been contacted by the guard. When asked if he would leave if formal charges were filed, Mr Varadkar replied that he did not think what was happening. I have tried to avoid creating new stories about this issue, so that this is not something I am thinking and do not believe will happen. What I am saying is that it will not be born. When asked to clarify if he meant that he did not believe charges would be brought against him, he replied: that is correct. Fine Gael leader also said he is learning about the issue through revelations in the media. Hasht said a lot about this and many of them are not accurate or true. I gave a full account of all of this in Exit in both November and January and won a motion of confidence in Exit. It was not a contract, nor was it a draft contract. It was not a Cabinet document nor a budget secret, so many things said about it are inaccurate or continue to be inaccurate. The contract is a legal document which two or three parties sign and are obliged to respect. It was not a contract, or a draft contract but again this is part of the difficulty I face, there has been so much misinformation about it. All I know is that a complaint was made to the guard in November and the guard has to do its job and investigate that complaint. Confidential documents Mr Varadkar said he learned of the start of an investigation when Higher Education Minister Simon Harris gave a statement to the guard regarding the matter. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of Mr Harriss. They received statements from at least one Government Minister, Minister Harris, in January, which is how I heard there is an investigation under way. My lawyers contacted the guard at that point to say that I would be willing to give a statement or be interviewed or whatever they needed and I have not heard anything since then and since then I only support what I look in newspapers, leaking letters, ironically. Many of them are not accurate. What I am not allowing myself to do is distract me from work. The investigation relates to revelations, published in Village magazine last year, that Mr Varadkar improperly leaked a confidential copy of a proposed general practitioner contract to a friend, Dr Maiti Tuathail.

