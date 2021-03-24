USMNT vs Jamaica: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Internet Watch, News, International Friendly Time

The US men’s national team will face Jamaica on Thursday at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium in Austria. The match is the first of two friendlies for the USMNT, with the second coming Sunday against Northern Ireland. Concacaf rivals are meeting for the first time since their 2019 Gold Cup semifinal match. USMNT holds the all-time record (16-3-8) against Jamaica as the two sides meet for the first time in 2021.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

date : Thursday, March 25th

: Thursday, March 25th time 1 afternoon ET

1 afternoon ET location : Wiener Neustadt Stadium – Wiener Neustadt, Austria

: Wiener Neustadt Stadium – Wiener Neustadt, Austria TV: ESPN2, UniMs, TUDN

ESPN2, UniMs, TUDN Live broadcast:fuboTV (try for free)

Lines of history

USMNT:The team has been at camp preparing for their next friendlies and are considered favorites to go to the match, with many familiar faces ready to go out on the field against Reggae Boyz. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has options in several positions, and the starting lineup against Concacaf rivals could feature a regular mix-up with some newer prospects. Stickers Darryl Dike, Josh Sargent and the latest additions to the roster – Nicholas Gioacchini, are all strikers looking to have an impact on Berhalter’s system.

Jamaica:Reggae Boyz is led by manager Theodore Whitmore. The list of 20 players was limited by visa issues and currently represents a mix of local clubs from Jamaica and England. While the U.S. are considered favorites, the Jamaican defense may try to limit the U.S. attack with Adrian Mariappa, Michael Hector and Liam Moore. C The team is without some regular players due to ongoing denials over contract disputes with the federation. This is Jamaica’s third game since the beginning of 2020 as the team prepares for the Golden Cup later this summer.

USMNT vs. Jamaica forecast

The USMNT and Jamaica could play another half before the US takes steam and power despite a dominant victory.Select: USA 3, Jamaica 0.