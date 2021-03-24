Goa CM presents the state budget for 2021-22





Panaji, 24 Mar (UNI) The Prime Minister of the Goa government Pramod Sawant on Wednesday presented the state budget for the financial year 2021-2022. Presenting the budget to the State Assembly, Dr Sawant, who also holds the Finance Portfolio, said, ‘My government has adopted a prudent fiscal policy and has kept the GSDP-linked debt deficit and stock at a steady level. The fiscal deficit maintained for the current year is at 2.96 percent of GSDP, which is within the projected rates. ‘ He said that due to the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic, the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) estimates for 2021-22 were estimated at 89,421.61 Rro Rs with a growth rate of 9.72 percent compared to 2020-21 and a per capita income of Rs 5.70 lakh, which was the highest in the country. ‘Other expenditure for 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 21,646.68 crore showing an increase of 12.8 per cent compared to last year. Similarly, revenue growth is estimated to increase to 16.39 per cent compared to last year due to higher central aid in this fiscal year, ‘he said. He said the 500-bed South Goa Hospital would be inaugurated by April 2021 and proposed setting up a medical college in South Goa in line with NITI Ayog’s policy of a medical college for the district. “I also propose to provide complete heart facilities at the South District Hospital,” he said. He said the AYUSH Hospital in Pernem would be completed by December 2021 and he had requested that the Center establish the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state. He said the Goa State Mining Corporation would be set up and in order to promote the ease of doing business and ensure a smooth process for leasing retailers for small minerals his government would bring changes to the rules of government small mineral concession 1985. The Prime Minister said that the Tourism Trade Support Scheme will be introduced where all registered hotels or accommodations of category B, C and D will be provided with an interest subsidy for working capital loans up to Rs 25. He also proposed reducing the burden on charter flights by keeping a portion of parking and landing fees at Dabolim International Airport. He allocated Rs 3,038 crore to the education sector this year. The Prime Minister said for the successful conduct of the National Games in the state, a reserve of Rs 150 was maintained and five crore were allocated for the implementation of the Goa Youth Policy. UNI AKM 2023

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos