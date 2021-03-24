The world’s first live news channel Rolling For Global Motorsport to launch





Motorsport.tv Live will deliver the latest news as it happens from all over the world on the OTT Network platform Motorsport.tv.The service will be organized by studios at London AND Miami with bulletins in the hour and a half, adapted from additional content in between. Similar to other popular live news channels, a low third ticket will publish the latest headlines, breaking news, and quotes from news producers.



As part of the Motorsport Network’s global coverage for motorsport and automotive, the Live channel will cover news from around the world, focusing on major motor series and events such as Formula 1, Formula E, 24 Hours of Le Mans, NASCAR and IndyCar. It will also focus on topics of interest from other categories. Gentle start with the pilot bulletin from week e Monday 29 March, after the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season at Bahrain, the channel will be broadcast live in the coming months. The live newsletters will start in April and the full live news service will start by the end of the summer. As well as live streaming on the Motorsport.tv platform, the channel will use the integrated Motorsport.tv player. Through this tool, short clips and videos from the Live service will be embedded in the relevant posts on the leading websites of the Motorsport Network class. Motorsport.com, Autosport.com, Motor1.comAND Inside EVsand pushed to social channels. The Motorsport.tv platform has seen a significant increase over the last 12 months, becoming the online destination for vehicle and vehicle fans. There has been a steady stream of major brands and series releasing official partner channels as well Mercedes, NASCAR, Porsche, FIA World Rally Championship, Audi, Lamborghini, Jaguar Race, BTCC, RCCO World eXand much more, all backed up by content and home delivery Motorsport Studios. Is also able to use the class leader Motorsport imagesthe library, the world’s largest motor image archive with 26 million images including uninterrupted coverage of Formula 1’s 70-year history, with images of every Grand Prix. Motorsport.tv Live will be fully integrated into Motorsport Networkdigital ecosystem, which reaches 56 million unique users per month. Direct-to-consumer content has grown rapidly in popularity, and the Motorsport Network continues to listen to its audience and place itself at the heart of its audience needs. There are plans to expand coverage, providing live coverage of esports news, live race weekends, and open with personality-driven news shows. Further developments in full direct coverage 24 hours with reception at Asia or Australia and additional language versions are also provided. The industry-leading website Motorsport.com is currently in 15 languages. James Allen, Said the President of the Motorsport Network: “We always promise to move fast and be distinctive and this latest initiative from Motorsport Network takes our leading motorsport and vehicle digital coverage class to the next level. There are several pillars of strategy for this: It provides a news service live on a streaming platform that fans can easily access on any device for the latest news.In addition, the regular production of relevant current video clips from the service we will be receiving to be featured on our racing and automobile sites and channels social media will also significantly increase the amount of short form video content we can provide to users on those platforms. “Interaction with the audience, social media and social listening are all matured in the proposal from the beginning. I have worked in TV since the early 1990s and what we are able to do today in this space, with the technology of operations “and the software that was developed out of necessity during the pandemic is amazing.” About the Motorsport Network Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a digital property of the Motorsport Network, to shop, learn, have fun or just nurture their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and offer authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences for our customers. We take them on a client journey that includes news and knowledge, events, tickets, games and sports, so we use the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continually test, learn and improve Processes, content creation and our products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience. To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here SOURCE Motorsport Network Similar links https://www.motorsportnetwork.com/

