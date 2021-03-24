Myanmar army releases hundreds of detained protesters, child victims buried

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling junta on Wednesday released hundreds of people arrested in its crackdown on protests against the overthrow of the elected government as businesses in Yangon closed and streets were ravaged in a strike called by anti-coup activists.

Several buses full of detainees left Yangons Insein prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. There was no word from the authorities on how many prisoners were released. An army spokesman did not respond to calls.

All of those released are those arrested because of the protests, as well as overnight arrests or those who were out to buy something, said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

Among those released was Thein Zaw, an Associated Press reporter who was arrested last month, the AP reported, citing him as saying the judge had dropped the charges.

The Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP) says at least 2,000 people have been arrested in the military crackdown on protests that erupted after the February 1 coup.

It was not clear what prompted the junta to release the detainees, although it has faced repeated calls from the government and foreign organizations to do so.

In New York, the United Nations spokesman noted the release reports but said he was still concerned about the continuation of arbitrary arrests.

Farhan Haq also called for the release of all those arrested, including ousted President U Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian government leader and most popular political figure.

At least 275 people were killed as security forces used deadly force to quell the riots, according to the AAPP. Five other people were injured in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second city, after Wednesday night, Myanmar Now media reported.

Related coverage See more stories

He quoted residents as saying security forces started firing after people hit pots and pans in an act of opposition to the military.

Earlier in Mandalay, the funeral turned into a seven-year-old girl killed Tuesday – the youngest known victim of the stroke. The soldiers fired in the direction of her father at their home but hit the girl, Khin Myo Chit, who was sitting on his lap, Myanmar Now reported.

On Tuesday evening, soldiers raided the family home in Chanmyathazi, ostensibly to retrieve the baby’s body, but the family was already hiding with the corpse, Myanmar Now said.

They broke down the doors and looted the house, her sister May Thu was quoted as saying. We were on the run because we were afraid they would come and take her body.

Khin Myo Chit was buried in a Muslim cemetery with only a few relatives present. The military has not commented on the incident.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said security forces’ tactics were taking a devastating toll on children, with at least 23 killed and 11 others seriously injured since the crisis began.

Terror is not democracy, the US Embassy said in a Twitter post condemning the deaths of children.

THE COURT EVENT SUU KYI

The junta has faced international condemnation for organizing the coup that halted Myanmar’s slow transition to democracy and for its deadly suppression of dissent.

She has tried to justify the takeover by saying that the November 8 election won by Suu Kyis’ National League for Democracy (NLD) was fraudulent – a charge the election commission has denied. Military leaders have promised a new election but have not set a date and have declared a state of emergency.

Opponents of military rule have regularly called for strikes and parts of the economy have been paralyzed by a campaign of civil disobedience, including among civil servants.

Suu Kyi, who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, has been in custody since the coup and faces charges her lawyer says were prepared to discredit her. .

She was due to appear in another court hearing via video conference Wednesday, but her legal team chief Khin Maung Zaw said it had been postponed to April 1, the second consecutive delay due to internet issues.

In Yangon, Myanmar’s shopping center and former capital, a call by pro-democracy activists for a silent strike left quiet streets.

No going out, no shops, no working. Everyone closes. In just one day, Nobel Aung, an illustrator and activist, told Reuters.

Ordinary vendors of meat and vegetables on the street did not show up, said a resident in Mayangone district. No car noise, just birds.

The scale of the protests has dropped in recent days, but activists have called for a large demonstration on Thursday.

The strongest storm comes after the silence, said protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung in a post on social media.

In Geneva, the UN Human Rights Council reiterated that all those responsible for crimes and human rights violations throughout Myanmar, including arbitrary arrests, torture, disappearances and the use of force, must be held accountable.

He called on the Myanmar authorities to allow free and unrestricted access for UN observers.

Myanmar’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kyaw Myo Htut said in a speech that the government was trying to maintain stability by showing restraint in the face of violent demonstrations.

He criticized the European Union sanctions imposed on officials linked to the coup, saying the bloc should avoid escalating tensions and complicating the situation.