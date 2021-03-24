Komline-Sanderson Blen Barnes International, Inc.





PEAPACK, NJ – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Komline-Sanderson, a designer and manufacturer of wastewater management, environmental control and other industrial applications, announced today the acquisition of Barnes International, Inc., a manufacturer of Illinois-based refrigerant filtration equipment. The acquisition is expected to be the first of several that will significantly expand Komlina’s product and service offerings, production capacity and geographical reach. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Peapack, New Jersey, Komline provides and maintains customized pollution filtration and control solutions for a diverse group of customers worldwide, including municipal wastewater treatment facilities, services and energy from waste and industrial processing plants such as chemical production, food processing and pharmaceutical products. Now, with the acquisition of Barnes International, Komline will expand its filtration offerings to include those used by manufacturers of automotive, aerospace and industrial products. With these additional capabilities, Komline enhances its ability to address its customers the most difficult challenges in liquid and gas filtration. The acquisition of Barnes International is an important step in what will be a multifaceted expansion of our business, said Danai Brooks, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. With this acquisition, we are more than doubling our production capacity with facilities in Ohio and Illinois, creating a wider and more flexible production footprint. Barnes has been delivering critical products to its customers for over 100 years, and we aim to proudly continue that tradition of service and success as we join forces to deliver even more benefits to our combined customer base. Barnes International, founded in 1907, started as a training and eavesdropping company serving the automotive industry with a variety of equipment and introduced its first filtration products in the 1950s. In addition to major American automobile companies, Barnes serves customers in aerospace industry, agriculture and general machinery tools. At Barnes, we have a proud history of providing the highest quality products and services to our customers, and the Barnes management team will stay in place to accomplish that mission, said Bill Kirchner, President of Barnes International. Komline takes the same approach to meet and exceed customer needs, and we know it to be a first-class operation that will honor and perpetuate the heritage, culture and values ​​of our enterprises. About Komline-Sanderson Since its incorporation in 1946, Komline-Sanderson Corporation has provided the highest quality equipment for applications including process / production filtration, drying, heat treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge treatment, and pollution control. The company, headquartered in Peapack, New Jersey, solves the challenges of wastewater, industrial processing and flue gas cleaning for industrial and municipal customers worldwide. Visit komline.com for more information. About Barnes International, Inc. Founded in 1907 and located in Rockford, Illinois, Barnes International manufactures an extensive line of quality refrigerant filtration solutions, including pressure and vacuum filtration systems, for a variety of industrial applications. The company was named an Overall Engine Supplier of the Year in 2017 and received a Honda Motor Company Sustainability Award in 2020 for its Henry Filters division. Visit barnesintl.com for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos