



A 2000 Petrus Pomerol bottle which traveled in space and returned. Unlimited Space Transport

Consider these the rarest vineyards on Earth because they rotate space. A dozen bottles of fine French wine have gone where few people have: In space. And now they are back, making oenophiles wonder: How does space change the profile of wines? In November 2019, SpaceX released a dozen bottles of wine, as well as over 300 cuts of wine varieties, into space as part of an experiment. The cuts and summer spent over a year on the International Space Station, orbiting the Earth, presumably on a David Bowie soundtrack and the 2001 Stanley Kubricks score. All told, twelve bottles of 2000 Petrus spent 438 days and 19 hours in the ISS, at an altitude of 400 km (248 miles), and spent time at zero gravity. Total travel traveled about 300 million km (187 million miles, or about 300 trips between Earth and Moon). The project was in collaboration with Mission WISE, a privately funded spatial research program. The bottles were returned to Earth on January 14, 2021, aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule. A panel of blind experts tested Petrus bottles that were aged for more than 400 days in space. Unlimited Space Transport

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> At a press conference held Marriages. in Bordeaux, France by European start-up Space Cargo Unlimited, a small panel of experts tested the space wine for changes in its composition. They held a blind test where they compared space wine along with ground bottles. Conclusions? Time spent in space changed Petrus coloring. Experts noted that the real changes were noticed with both appearance and taste. The panelists’ comment, according to Space Cargos press release, called for a change in the color of the wines. The difference in color, spatial wine has light brick tinting, ruby ​​tinting with brick-like reflections, and As for the color of the edges, there are brick shades, slightly pinker along the disc were among the notes. Aged wine in space seemed to change in color, with experts noticing the colors of “light brick”. Unlimited Space Transport

The findings are the first phase of research. The space wine will be directed to a laboratory where the impact of space will be examined at a molecular level. One of the summer cuttings that was sent into space, where it was observed to bloom faster … [+] microgravity than her sisters at home. Unlimited Space Transport

Research continues on the impact of microgravity on the growth of varieties, which were found to thrive much earlier than groups left on Earth under similar conditions. Research on space varieties is being carried out by the FAU University of Erlangen in Germany and the Mercier Group, a world leader in the production of vine plants and the creation of vineyards. “Even if it is still premature to give scientific conclusions, however these first observations confirm the uniquely innovative approach of Space Cargo Unlimited, which consists in the use of space as a new research environment for the future of agriculture, as well as in the capitalization of the vine and the wine, which are an incredible medium for scientific research, as Pasteur demonstrated in the past, “said in a statement Emmanuel Etcheparre and Nicolas Gaume, co-founders of Space Cargo Unlimited. Space Cargo is currently conducting a new experiment in the WISE Mission program, scheduled for next year at the International Space Station.

