15-second abduction: Two boys drown a pedestrian, pick up the phone; both held





Less than 15 seconds is how long it took for two juvenile boys suspected of drowning and strangling an 18-year-old pedestrian in northwest Delhis Ashok Vihar and hijacking his mobile phone on Tuesday, footage from a CCTV camera showed crime scene. The victim is later seen lying on the street, in pain, shouting for help. Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, after which police quickly caught the suspects, who turned out to be minors. Usha Rangnani, deputy police commissioner (northwest), said Wednesday that police used their local sources to identify and apprehend the two suspects, as a robbery case and causing voluntary injury during the robbery was recorded at Ashok Vihar police station . Last year, up to 7,965 kidnapping cases were recorded in Delhi, an increase of 27.11% from 6,266 cases reported in 2019, according to police data. On the other hand, robberies, last year, increased from 1,956 to 1,963 cases. These were two street crimes that increased in 2020, while other crimes decreased. Police had claimed that PCR calls related to kidnapping and robbery were significantly fewer last year, compared to 2019. They said such anxiety calls (made at 112) are the best way to measure crime in an area. The abduction happened on Tuesday while Pintu Kumar, a Jahangirpuri resident, was visiting the Wazirpur Industrial Zone in search of work. As he was walking down the street, CCTV footage showed one of the hijackers approaching from behind and strangling him. As Kumar tries to free himself, the other kidnapper also arrives from behind to snatch Kumars mobile from his free control. Less than 15 seconds later, the two suspects leave the scene even when Kumar collapses on the street. As he lies there, trying to get someone to help him, CCTV footage shows some people passing by him without stopping. Kumar then gets to his feet and is seen asking around for help. Kumar visited the police station on Wednesday after which we registered a case and formed numerous teams to deceive the culprits. Teams acted swiftly and conducted checks before the two juveniles were apprehended, the DCP said.

