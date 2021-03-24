The US sinks to the lowest level in the ranking of democracies in the world | US News





The US has fallen to a new low in a global ranking of political rights and civil liberties, a decline driven by unequal treatment of minority groups, the detrimental impact of money on politics, and rising polarization. according to a new report from Freedom House, an observer group of democracy. The U.S. won 83 out of a possible 100 points this year in the Freedom Houses annual rankings of freedoms worldwide, a drop of 11 points from its ranking of 94 a decade ago. The new U.S. ranking puts it on par with countries like Panama, Romania and Croatia and behind countries such as Argentina and Mongolia. It has lagged far behind countries like the United Kingdom (93), Chile (93), Costa Rica (91) and Slovakia (90). Subscribe to the Guardian’s Fight to Vote “Throwing 11 points is unusual, especially for a determined democracy, because they tend to be more consistent in our results,” Sarah Repucci, vice president of Freedom House research and analysis, told the Guardian. Significant is significant for Americans and significant for the world because the United States is such a prominent, visible democracy, something that is required for so many reasons. While Freedom House has long included the US in its global ranking of freedoms, it has traditionally not turned a blind eye and focused on U.S. democracy. But this year, Repucci was the author of an extensive report doing exactly that. that, a move motivated by growing concern about attacks on liberties in the US report details the inequalities faced by minority groups, especially blacks and Native Americans when it comes to the criminal justice system and voting. He also illustrates that public confidence in government has been undermined by how wealthy Americans can use their money to wield great influence in American politics. And he points out that extreme partisan erosion by manipulating the manipulation of constituency lines to elevate one party over the other has contributed to dramatic polarization in the US, threatening its democratic foundations. Gerrymandering, the report says, has the most corrosive and radicalizing effect on U.S. policy. We were really concerned about these long-term challenges that will not be addressed with the quick fixes, which were highlighted during the Trump administration and, in some cases, exploited by that administration. Tha Repucci. A change of president will not make them disappear. The report offers three recommendations for improving American democracy: removing barriers to voting, limiting the influence of money on politics, and establishing independent redistribution commissions. Democrats in Washington are pushing all three of those reforms as part of a broader vote package currently being considered in the U.S. Senate. Americans should see it as a wake-up call, Repucci said. American democracy is still strong and we still have a lot to do with us especially in the strength of our institutions and the mobilization that is possible among the population. I think these problems can be solved and people need to take heart for that.

