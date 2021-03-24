Cork to get Irelands tallest building at 150m development

Cork executives and business have welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanla to grant planning permission for a $ 150 million development that includes Irelands tallest building on the site of the former Port Cork building near the city center .

Cork City Council CEO Ann Doherty said the decision by An Bord Pleanla to grant planning permission to Tower Holdings for the 140-foot-tall tower at Custom House Quay was an endorsement of the city council vision after he had previously given the planning for the project. .

Cork City Council is working to create a city with sustainable urban growth and a true balance against Dublin – a city that can strike a tangible balance: one that respects the past while embracing the future, Ms. Doherty said.

The plan of the 34-storey tower includes a five-star hotel and food and beverage outlets, while it will also include the protection and preservation of historic warehouses connected to the Custom House Quay which oversees the confluence of the north and south canals of the Lee River.

Ms Doherty said the US-based development by US-owned Tower Holdings, owned by Kevin OSullivan of Ballinskelligs south of Kerry, would provide a proposal for tourism, economy, hospitality, culture and comfort in a non-riverfront location. previously accessible to the public.

I am delighted to see an opening of connected warehouses to the public and a visitor center celebrating our unique maritime heritage. This is a project where meticulous attention has been paid to conservation principles, Ms. Doherty said.

It is unclear when project work is likely to begin given construction constraints due to the Covid 19 pandemic but it has previously been reported that the project will create 200 construction jobs and more than 400 emerging jobs when fully operational.

KS Chamber of Commerce Director General Conor Healy said the decision of a Pleanla Board for the project was particularly welcome, coming just as Taoiseach Michel Martin announced 353 million of the Regeneration and Urban Development Fund for the Cork docklands.

Plans for the multi-purpose use of the site will utilize this key downtown location, overlooking the river and standing proudly at the top of the city island are a statement of how our city can celebrate its heritage as it distributes space designed for a progressive modern city.

An Bord Pleanla’s decision was also welcomed by Mr Osullivan, who said that when his company bought the Cork Port site in 2018, it was the presence of the Customs House and the adjacent warehouse that attracted him to the site. .

We are pleased with this decision by An Bord Pleanla to support previous permission from Cork City Council. We assembled one of the best design teams in the world, everyone worked tirelessly to make this scheme right and I would like to sincerely thank them for all their efforts.

Mr. OSullivan said the new development will not only revitalize and improve the site, but will provide a program of cultural events, office space and a wide public recreational castle area, which will be accessible for locals and visitors.

He said the hotel will offer spa, swimming pool and fitness facilities, including and guarding the Old Custom House, while also featuring a sky bar and restaurant at the top of the building, where visitors can enjoy locally produced cuisine while take panoramic views of the city of KS.

Mr OSullivan said the mixed and cultural aspect of the scheme was extremely important to his company and the Cork City Council, and that was why such an emphasis was placed on ensuring that it covered a wide area of public domain and an attraction of maritime visitors.

And he said another key aspect to make the scheme a commercial success was the continuation of maritime activities on the river, ensuring that piers and jetties remain fully accessible and used by passenger cruise ships, water-based transport / tourism and leisure tools to access the site

I believe this project will add great value to the city and enhance the regeneration of docklands. I have always believed in a strong future for Cork and we are proud to be part of this future as the world heals from the pandemic.

The 140-meter tower was designed by the international architecture firm Gensler and the chief architect in the project Marco Gamini said: Restoring and transforming this magnificent site in the heart of the future of cities will be a catalyst for further regeneration of the docklands circle.

The slender sculpted tower will form a new contemporary piece to complement the much-loved historic composition, bringing new purpose and dynamism to the Lee River, as well as provide the city with a beacon for the future, he added.