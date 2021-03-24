NPC International Completes the Essential Sale of Assets





LEAWOOD, Kan .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – NPC International, Inc. (NPC or Company) announced today that it has closed the sale transactions foreseen by the previously announced agreements with Flynn Restaurant Group (Flynn) and Wendys International, LLC (Wendys), which together have resulted in the sale of all assets of Flynn NPCs and five current Wendys franchisees. Separate asset purchase agreements by the companies with Flynn and Wendys were previously approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern Texas Region (Court) on January 20, 2021. I want to sincerely thank our employees across our joint services, the Pizza Hut and Wendys teams for their outstanding work, dedication and support, especially over the past year, said Jon Weber, CEO of NPCs Pizza Hut and Wendys Divisions. I have been very proud of how our entire NPC team occasionally stood up to occasionally maintain our smooth operation and continue to serve our guests perfectly during a restructuring process amid a global pandemic . I also want to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to the management team of NPC and the Board of Directors for their outstanding leadership and numerous contributions during this time. Lastly, Id would also like to thank our team of skilled advisors for their expert guidance and advice, which, together with the unwavering commitment and support of our creditors, were beneficial to our ability to complete successfully and efficiently. Chapter 11 process Looking ahead, I’m sure our Pizza Hut and Wendys teams are in capable hands with their new owners. I wish them great success with both brands. NPC currently expects the Company to confirm in advance the Chapter 11 Joint Amended Plan will be consumed and become effective in the coming days. additional information Asset purchase agreements and all relevant Court records and other documents relating to the sale process and the restructuring process are available at http://dm.epiq11.com/NPC; or by calling the NPC Restructuring Information Line at (855) 917-3563 (US toll free) or +1 (503) 502-4403 for (US non-US) or sending an email to NPCInquiries @ epiqglobal .com. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal advisor to NPCs, Greenhill & Co., LLC is acting as financial advisor, AlixPartners LLP is serving as restructuring advisor, A&G Realty is acting as the Company real estate advisor and the Cypress Group is acted as the M&A advisor of the fast service restaurant in connection with the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. and Beyond Development Group are respectively acting as legal advisor, financial advisor and fast service restaurant development advisor to the senior group of NPC secured lenders in connection with the restructuring of NPCs. About NPC International NPC International, Inc., headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, was the largest Pizza Hut and Wendys franchisee as well as the second largest restaurant franchisee in the US, operating over 1,300 restaurants in 30 states and the District of Columbia. .

