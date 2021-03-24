Candidates for the Republic of Congo say the vote is rigged





BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) – Supporters of the two Congolese presidential candidates said on Wednesday that the poll was marred by vote rigging and that the courts should annul the result. Photo Photo: President Denis Sassou Nguesso addresses his supporters at his party headquarters after the election commission announced his re-election in Brazzaville on March 23, 2021. REUTERS / Here Holland Provisional results on Tuesday showed President Denis Sassou Nguesso being re-elected with more than 88% of the vote on Sunday, extending his 36-year rule in the Central African country. [L8N2LL62D] Mathias Dzon, who came in third, said he would file an appeal in the constitutional court Thursday demanding that the election be canceled due to vote rigging. He gave no evidence of fraud. The party of Guy Brice candidate Parfait Kolelas, who died hours after the polls closed, claimed fraud based on ballot papers he shared with Reuters showing more votes for the president than voters in three polling stations and 100% of the vote in another. . Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the sheets. Government, election commission, and constitutional court spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment. At a press conference, Dzon described the election as a catastrophic vote, rigged and marred by countless irregularities. I laughed heartily because to me it was a bad-tasting joke, Dzon said, referring to the provisional results. Dzon, a former finance minister, received 1.9% of the vote. Colelas, who was being evacuated to France to be treated for COVID-19 when he died, received less than 8%. Dzon claimed the government hid the severity of Kolelass disease before the vote to avoid a delay in the polls, which is required by law when a candidate is incapacitated. Diplomats and political analysts had expected an easy victory for Sassou, 77, who has strong control over state institutions in the country of 5.4 million. The main opposition party boycotted the vote and two of Sassous’s other main rivals were convicted of crimes after the last election in 2016, excluding them. Reporting by Hereward Holland, written by Bate Felix; edited by Edward McAllister and Alistair Bell

