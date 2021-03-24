Leading Reddit communities go dark to protest the alleged hiring of a controversial UK politician

Hundreds of Reddit communities have closed to protest Reddits’ treatment of a controversy involving former British politician Aimee Knight. More than 200 sub-days set up their private status yesterday, including the 27 million r / Music members forum, as well as large boards dedicated to Apple Macs and games Between us AND Pokmon Go.

Moderators are looking for a statement about Knight, whom Reddit apparently hired in recent months. The knight was previously suspended by the Green Party after choosing her father later convicted of violent sexual assault on a child as her election agent in a 2017 political campaign.

Reddit says it added filters as a result of harassment and fraud

like Reddit Blank Moderator – Checks post sketches, the current controversy erupted yesterday when Reddit stopped a moderator of underpinning policy in the UK for linking to an article that Knight mentioned. Reddit reversed the ban and posted an explanatory statement, saying it was fighting a harassment campaign against an employee. (The post did not mention Knight by name, and wrote an administrator that they were unable to comment on specific employment details.)

Earlier this month, a Reddit employee was targeted for harassment and fraud, said the post. Reddit activated standard processes to protect the employee from such harassment, including the introduction of a moderated automated rule to prevent the sharing of personal information. The moderation rule was too broad and this week he mistakenly suspended a moderator who posted content that included personal information. Reddit did not respond to an email for comment.

Reddit said our goal was never to remove any and all mentions of this administrator name. But Reddits’ statement failed to satisfy some moderators, who noted that Knight had taken a public political position and the article did not link her name to her employment on Reddit. You have completely ignored the real issue: the person you hired is, at best, charming of pedophilia, a popular comment reads I do not forgive doxxing virtually anyone, but what you are describing is not doxxing. His post is the name of a public figure.

You have completely ignored the real issue

Knight, who is a transgender woman, has previously been the target of harassment by anti-trans activists. She was a volunteer moderator in subdivisions like r / lgbt, and she helped to write an open letter site administrators regarding anti-LGBT harassment last year.

Knight was a Green Party spokesman and a candidate for deputy leadership. But she was suspended in 2018 amid an investigation involving her father David Challenor who was convicted that year of raping and torturing a 10-year-old child. Knight had chosen Challenor as her election agent after he was arrested and charged with crime in 2016. In reflection, I can understand that it was unacceptable for me to appoint my father as my election agent when he was arrested. “I can now understand the potential dangers of this decision,” she wrote after the suspension.

An independent report was completed that as a result of the actions of Knight and other members, someone who had committed serious sexual offenses was given responsibility roles within the Green Party over a period of almost two years. Shortly afterwards, in 2019, Knight was also suspended from the Liberal Democrat party when now her husband appeared to post comments about fantasies involving child sex on Twitter. Tha Knight that the account had been hacked.

Reddit spent years battling sub-days that sexualized children

Some of the Knights ’most vocal critics are anti-transgender writers and activists who have unreasonably portrayed trans women in general as sexual predators. This includes former TV comedian Graham Linehan, who widely advertised Knights Reddit’s employment in his newspaper Substack. Linehan was banned from Twitter for posting anti-trans comments and his job involves posing as a queer woman in a dating service, then publication of profiles of trans women from the application. Linehan prominently posted the Knights’ dead name (or pre-transition name) and referred to it in a hateful term used by anti-trans activists.

For some Reddit members, the Knights claimed the employment echoed in a multi-year controversy over how Reddit handled child sexualization in the past. Until 2011, the site hosted a prison underdraft dedicated to posting photos of underage girls, something the former Reddits general manager defended as the price of free speech on the site. Creator of sub-credits, known as Violentacrez, allegedly had close relationships with several early Reddit employees. Reddit later banned r / jailbait and since attempted a major site cleanup. Among other things, in 2018, it was one of the first major platforms to stop the violent QAnon conspiratorial movement.

This site still has a major pedophilia problem and a person in the community management role has disturbing links to pedophilia, wrote a moderator. I do not think the administrator is a pedophile herself, but she has shown in many ways that she cannot be trusted to handle the matter properly.

We as moderators are volunteers, using one of the only tools we have

Reddit moderators are mostly volunteers, in contrast to Reddits paid administrative staff. And the moderators have had a tense relationship often with the company which is is said to be considered an initial public offering. They complained that Reddit provides inadequate means of keeping sub-redirects in order and has failed to mitigate harassment by users, including sexist abuse and death threats.

Contacted by LIPS, some moderation teams said they planned to keep their subdivisions private until Reddit either responds directly to Knights hiring or fires them. What I want is a real answer about the process that led them to believe that hiring her was a good idea, wrote Blank-Check, one of the break organizers and a moderator for r / thatHappened, who has 1.3 million members. My personal goal is to stay closed until Reddit releases a satisfactory statement.

The moderation team behind r / Music, one of the biggest forums on Reddit, said in a statement that they wanted a public promise to sever ties with Knight. They also demand a substantial contribution to charities for victims of child abuse. We as moderators are volunteers, using one of the only tools we have the opportunity to use change. Responsibility is our responsibility to lead our communities in a way that would bring meaningful, measurable improvements to Reddit administrators.