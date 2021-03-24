Corona waste kills animals all over the world





It all started when waste researchers found a perch in Leiden canals that was caught in a latex handle. As far as we know, this was the first Dutch victim of corona debris. Since then, they have tried to get an overview of the consequences of the mountain of crown debris on animals. Biologists Auke-Florian Hiemstra from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center and Liselotte Rambonnet from Leiden University began a research to determine how often and where interactions between crown debris and animals occur. They gathered observations from Brazil to Malaysia and from social media to local newspapers and international news websites. A fox in the UK, birds in Canada, hedgehogs, seagulls, crabs and bats – it so happened that all kinds of animals, everywhere, get entangled in face masks. They found reports about monkeys chewing on face masks and a penguin with a face mask on its stomach. Even pets, especially dogs, were found to swallow face masks. “Animals weaken due to confusion or hunger due to plastic in their stomachs,” Rambonnet points out. The diversity of animals affected by crown debris is considerable. “Vertebrates and invertebrates on land, in freshwater and in seawater are trapped or trapped in the crown debris,” says Hiemstra. In their general journal article Animal biology, they also write that some animals use waste as nest material. For example, coats in Dutch channels use face masks and gloves as nest material. “And the packaging from paper handkerchiefs is also found in the nest. As such, we even see the symptoms of COVID-19 in animal structures,” says Hiemstra. Civic Science Scientists from Leiden were able to create their summary thanks to the observations of photographers, garbage collectors, bird watchers, wildlife rescue centers and veterinarians who shared the observations through social and traditional media. Rambonnet: “As a result, we can learn more about the impact of this category of products available on wildlife. Therefore, we urge people to continue to share their observations in order to keep a summary of updated “. To facilitate this, the duo has created the website http: // www. kovidlitter. with . Rambonnet and Hiemstra hope this review raises people’s awareness of the dangers of face masks and gloves to wildlife. Moreover, they urge everyone to use usable face masks. ###

