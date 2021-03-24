Murder suspect says he was attacked from behind and found ex-Caroline Kayll lying injured

Murder accuser Paul Robson told jury members he was attacked from behind until he died while arguing with his ex-partner – whom he later found lying mortally wounded on the floor.

Robson had been in clandestine sex with Caroline Kayll while he was an inmate on duty and she was a prison officer and then a teacher in the same prison.

They had remained together since his release, but in the weeks before her death last November, they split up after he discovered she was having sex with a 15-year-old boy, he told jury members.

Prosecutors say Robson killed Caroline, 47, and repeatedly stabbed the boy after he showed up at her home in Linton, Northumberland, on Sunday evening Nov. 15 last year.

Robson, 50, a former cage fighter who has 92 criminal convictions, denies killing and blackmailing Caroline and attempting to kill the youngsters.

He said they first started a secret relationship at HMP Northumberland back in 2005 and claimed Caroline, who was married to the prison security manager, told him he had feelings for her.

Robson said that after being jailed again in 2014 – for firearms and drug offenses – he and Caroline resumed having sex.

After he was released in late 2018, they continued their relationship and Caroline left her husband, he said.

Robson said he went to do some work in Leeds in October last year and took with him an old Caroline phone, which he started using when his phone screen broke.

He said that when he turned it on, Facebook messages about Caroline started coming in.

Robson told the Newcastle Crown Court: “That was when I became aware of the relationship between Caroline and (the youth).

“I was heartbroken, I felt betrayed.”

Referring to the allegation of blackmail, his lawyer, James Mullholland QC, asked: “Did you threaten that if she did not pay the money, you would destroy her by revealing the relationship with the boy?”

He said, “No. Definitely not.”

Asked why he decided to travel from Glasgow, where he was staying and working, to Caroline’s home on the evening of November 15, he said he just wanted to get some of the tools he had left there in his van.

After moving around her house for some time, CCTV shows her passing through a gate at the back of Caroline’s house, where he said he knocked on the backyard door.

He told the court that she responded to his knock, then turned inside, which he took as an invitation to enter.



Robson said that after a discussion about his tools and money he said she owed it to him, they debated.

He added: “The other thing I knew was that I was hit in the back of the head or hit from behind.

“I fell forward. I remember falling to the ground and feeling something around my neck.

“I felt and got caught up in what it was. At first I thought it was a fabric or something, but they were a gloved hand.

“I’m trying to fight to stay awake but I can not. This is the last thing I remember.”

Robson said he came around to see the silhouette of a figure, which he later realized was youth, standing over Caroline and the young people fled.

He said he followed her upstairs and that his heart was “beating like beats”.

He said he pushed the bedroom door and it was “black”.

Then he heard a noise in the separate bathroom. At first he could not see anything, but added: “Then someone came out with a big knife, a bread knife and tried to hit me on the side.

“I jumped back, but he still pushed me aside.

“He dropped the knife and I jumped on him in the toilet and started hitting him with my fists.”

Robson said he ended up “diving” into the youngsters, whom he claimed tried to push the scissors in his face.

Robson said: “I did not know what to do next, I was trapped, so I bit him in the arm.

“He dropped the scissors then.”

Robson said he then stabbed the youths in the back with scissors. He then placed the scissors and raised the knife.

Asked why he stabbed him, he said: “I was a little panicked. I thought he would take my eye out.”

After “dragging” the youth down, Robson said he went to check on Caroline, who was lying on the floor.

Looking to fight the tears, he told the jury: “I knelt down and her hair was all over my hands.

“I can not say what was wrong with her. She had blood in her mouth.

“I felt for injuries, but she has none.”

Robson said he took a garden hose and used it to try to wash the blood and hair from her face.

He said: “Her hair was falling out of my hands

“I was trying to get some feedback from her. There was nothing. I tried to give her first aid.

“I wanted to give her a mouthful, but her mouth was full of blood.”

Robson said he went to the garage then outside when he saw the youngsters pulling something out of the drawer, which he thought was a knife.

He said he turned his gaze inside the house and claimed he could see the young men trying to pull Caroline into the living room.

Robson said: “He had a meat grinder in his hand and hit him with it.

It was the bottom of her boom pages.

“Then that was all, I went in and just attacked him.

“I took the knife, then the clergyman and lost my temper.

“I stabbed him. I hit him hard.”

Robson, who went to get help from a neighbor who is a nurse, told the court: “I thought I made a mess of the baby and did not get an answer from Caroline and did not know what to do. I thought I needed for help.

“Obviously I went to OTT with the baby, but I needed help because I could not choose what did not go with Caroline. I was in a panic.”

Robson, from Stanley Street, Howdon, Wallsend, who denies murder, attempted murder and blackmail, will continue to testify Thursday.

The trial continues.