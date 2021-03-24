EU moves towards stricter export controls for COVID-19 shooting | World News





By RAF CASERT Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) The European Union on Wednesday moved towards tighter export controls for coronavirus vaccines, seeking to ensure its 27 countries have more COVID-19 shots to boost block vaccine campaign amid rising of new infections. The EU executive commission said on the eve of a summit of EU leaders that it has a plan to ensure that more block-produced vaccines are available to its 450 million citizens even if this comes at the cost of helping nations outside the bloc, most importantly Britain. EU officials said trade with the United States should not be affected and assured nations seeking an open, transparent relationship with the bloc they were not too afraid of. The EU move is expected to be a blow to Britain, whose rapid spread of vaccination has been envied by many EU nations, especially since it came as the UK formally ended its Brexit divorce from the bloc. Recent figures show that 45% of Britons have had at least one vaccine, compared with less than 14% for the block. I specifically mention the United Kingdom, said EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. Since the end of January, about 10 million doses have been exported from the EU to the UK and zero doses have been exported from the UK to the EU. So it is clear that we also need to look at those aspects of reciprocity and proportionality, he said.

