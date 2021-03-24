How the Greek Diaspora gathered to defend the War of Independence of 1821

ATHENS: One of the consequences of the fall of Constantinople in 1453 was the largest brain drain in early European history. Greek intellectuals left the Byzantine Empire in groups, many of whom settled permanently in Italy, bringing with them their vast knowledge and precious collections of manuscripts.

Their presence contributed significantly to the rediscovery of classical Greek literature and philosophy, which they reinforced through teaching, translations and publications. The European Renaissance owes them a great debt.

In the process, Venice became the center of Greek intelligence and trade class, which was organized into a strong community.

In contrast, the former lands of the Eastern Empire entered a darker era, which could have wiped out Greek culture altogether as if it were not the Orthodox Church, preserving the Greek language through its texts and liturgical ceremonies and local institutions of autonomy. , while maintaining a sense of belonging to a community.

One man who helped save the Greeks from intellectual oblivion was Kyrillos Loukaris, a patriarch of Constantinople in the early 17th century. Under the influence of the ideas of the Reformation, Loukaris tried to educate Greek clergy to defend themselves against the aggressive proselytism of the Catholic Church. He also established a printing press and an academy in Constantinople.

From the end of the 17th century onwards, numerous schools opened throughout the Southern Balkans, almost all teaching Greek language courses. Many of the most influential schools were established in the main centers of Hellenism: Smyrna, Ayvalik and Chios.

Chios hosted a library containing about 12,000 volumes. Ayvalik, a wealthy city with an exclusively Greek population of 30,000, had a modern school with more than 300 students, run by a liberal clergyman named Benjamin of Lesbos.

This movement to create the school was led by an educated monk named Kosmas from Aetolia. He traveled throughout the Southern Balkans, from Eastern Thrace and the Aegean Sea to the Ionian Islands, and from Macedonia to Central Greece, emphasizing the need for education and a strong command of the Greek language.

His influence was tremendous and his followers numbered in the thousands, including Greeks, Albanians and even Turks. Prior to his arrest and beheading by the Ottomans, he and his followers had established more than 200 schools.

But it was not just the rapid spread of schools that helped preserve Greek culture. The curriculum became richer, emphasizing logic, mathematics, natural sciences, philosophy, and the classics.

Many Greeks learned French, Italian, and other European languages. Greek nobles (Phanariots) and trading families sent their sons to Europe to continue their studies while their daughters were educated at home.

Although many poor young people were also able to get to Western Europe to study on scholarships, the hero of the Greek Revolution, Theodoros Kolokotronis, saw this outward stream of light better and better as another brain drain.

The third class, the merchants, these diligent Greeks, the best part of our nation, but also the educated Greeks, left their country and they abandoned the poor people in a miserable situation, he once said.

A boy dressed as the Greek President’s Guard watches a military parade on March 25, 2016 in central Athens during the anniversary of Greek Independence Day. (AFP / File Photo)

Most of the new schools were supported by the Orthodox Church and local communities, which provided them with a source of funding and some form of legal protection against abuses by the Ottoman authorities. But over time, Greek merchants, artisan guilds, and immigrants became major sponsors.

Greek schools were also established outside the Ottoman Empire, not only in Venice, but in major European cities such as Vienna and Moscow. New books were published on secular topics, many of them translations, contributing to a vibrant cultural exchange.

According to historian George Finlay, the Greek domination of economic life, religion, and education gave them an invincible advantage over any other Orthodox nationality.

Literary education and those who disseminated it enjoyed a moral influence in society, after the clergy. Greek priests and Greek teachers have transferred their language and ideas to most of the educated classes among the Christian population of European Turkey, he wrote.

Thus they have constituted themselves representatives of Eastern Christianity and have placed themselves in marked opposition to their invaders. All news was usually broadcast through a Greek medium, tinged with Greek hopes and prejudices, or distorted by Greek interests.

It was time for the bourgeoisie to follow the Church in its intellectual leadership. Wealthy Greek merchants, especially those in the diaspora, began to finance not only churches and schools, but also translations and newspapers.

Museum founder Konstantinos Velentzas describes a painting by German painter Georg Christian Perlberg in the new museum dedicated to Philhellene foreign volunteers who fought and died for Greece on March 12, 2021. (AFP / Photo Photo)

Greek intelligence shifted from Venice to Vienna as the latter became a thriving center of Greek trade, along with Trieste and Budapest. With this came a second wave of modern Greek Enlightenment, which was radical, largely liberal, secular, and nationalist.

Leading figures in this new wave include Rigas Feraios (Greek Jacobin) and Adamantios Korais (the most prominent liberal intellectual of the era). These men and their contemporaries transferred the radical ideas of the Enlightenment of the American and French revolutions to the Greek elites.

It was a time of new interest in the classics, the Romantic era, and the allure of ancient Athens and Rome. The young Greeks were mesmerized by the place of their ancestors in art, literature, philosophy and politics, yet they felt deeply ashamed of the current state of Greece. They felt unworthy of their ancestors and cowardly of their submission to the Ottomans.

The Turks neither learned nor learned anything since the conquest of Greece, Spyridon Trikoupis, a leading author of his time, wrote in his History of the Greek Revolution in 1860.

They were against trade and industry, illiterate and stubborn. For them, the four centuries since the fall of Constantinople passed as four days. They lacked the renaissance of letters and the advancement of human knowledge, which had brought Europe from barbarism to civilization.

But the Greeks, because of their origin and religion, associated themselves with the wise and hardworking European nations through transport and trade. This association provided them with material wealth and spiritual enlightenment.

Trikoupis pointed out this asymmetry between the two nations as the main reason why the Greek Revolution was inevitable.

Greek Presidential Guards parade on March 25, 2017 in Athens, during a military parade marking Greece’s Independence Day. (AFP / File Photo)

It is not possible for two nations, living on the same lands, to have their political relationship stable, when one, who dominates, remains stagnant and the dominated one is making progress, he wrote.

Political change in their relationship becomes even more certain when these nations have different origins, stand for another religion, speak different languages, live separately without inter-ethnic marriage, they both consider each other as sacrilege and simply hate each other. -the other, he added.

This was the position of the Turks towards the Greeks and vice versa. Changing their political positions was a matter of time and circumstances. When humanity suffering while feeling cruelty realizes at the same time its power, the desire to improve its part is unstoppable.

* Aristides Hatzis is a professor at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and director of research at the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM). He is a member of the National Committee for the Celebration of the Centennial of the Greek Revolution.