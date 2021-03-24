Azuri launches DStv on PayGo Solar TV





The partnership with DStv brings major international content, including the Premier League, to off-grid homes NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Azuri Technologies, the first company to launch a full pay-as-you-go solar TV package in kenya, and MultiChoice Kenya Announce Partnership to Bring DStv Content to Offline Families kenya. The partnership packs the recently announced Azuri TV400 product, 32 “TV with solar power and home power solution, with DStv HD decoder to offer customers access to world-class entertainment, news, documentaries and leading-class educational content world. Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri said, “We are pleased to partner with Multichoice to bring world-leading DStv content to our customers. By expanding the choice of content available to offline clients, we are taking another step in reducing the gap between households with and without a network. “ Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya said: “MultiChoice is always looking for new partnerships to find ways to deliver great and affordable video entertainment to families across the country. We want to deliver our local content, soap operas, world-class sports and movies directly to our clients’ hands and homes. “This partnership with Azuri is a way for us to be able to ensure that our content is available to the widest possible audience across the country.” Now with an 80W solar panel and a 160Wh LFP battery with a life expectancy of over 10 years before being serviced, the Azur TV400 system ensures peace of mind for families to be able to watch their favorite programs whenever they want. The TV400 system also comes with two high-power tube lights, two flashing lights, a rechargeable radio, rechargeable torch and USB phone charging with extra capacity to support the smartphone, and the DStv HD decoder. DStv offers the best video entertainment experience with top local and international stories, nail biting sports including Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, golf, tennis, motor sport, WWE and rugby, local and international news up-to-the-minute, as well as directing international series, movies, documentaries and children’s shows. Off-net Azure customers will have access to this content available in a variety of packages, tailored designed for healthy family viewing. The Azuri TV400 system is available for a prepayment of 8,999 SEC and a daily usage fee of 115 SEC for 30 months. The DStv HD decoder which comes bundled with the Azuri system offers customers a range of viewing packages they can choose from including DStv Access which costs 1000 per month, DStv Family in 1380, DStv Compact which costs Sh. 2650 per month, DStv Compact Plus in Sh. 4,800 and DStv Premium which costs Sh.7,900 per month. About Azuri Technologies Ltd Azuri Technologies is one of the leading providers of payable solar systems as you go for offline customers across Africa. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed energy to millions of people who do not have access to modern enabled services. Azuri operates in five main territories; kenya, Niger, Zambia, Tanzania AND Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. For more information, please visit: www.azuri-technologies.com Media contacts: Bansi Vara | [email protected] | +254 733 555 370 SOURCE Azuri Technologies Similar links http://www.azuri-technologies.com

