The birthplace of Orion Township at the center of the search for the missing woman in the Virgin Islands





DETROIT A man from Michigan is at the center of the search for a British woman who went missing on the US Virgin Island. Sarm Heslop disappeared more than two weeks ago, but the investigation is at a standstill. Ryan Bane – from Orion Township – reportedly refused to allow investigators to continue searching his boat after reporting that his girlfriend was missing while the two were sailing between the islands. The FBI has joined the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) in the search. According to police and reports, Heslop, 41, has not been seen since 10pm on March 7th. She and her Bane, 44, were last seen at a restaurant on Saint Thomas Island. Police said Bane called local authorities around 2:30 a.m. on March 8 and said he could not find Heslop as he was awakened by the anchorage alarm of their boats used to alert sailors when a boat left too far away. . Ad Authorities said they told Bane to call the U.S. Coast Guard, but he did not make the call until nine hours later. The couple had traveled between two famous Caribbean islands and were reportedly anchored right next to the Pillsbury Sound, which is known for its powerful underwater currents. Since its disappearance, the Heslops family has launched a website showing search chronicles. In a statement issued Wednesday, the family said they hope media attention prompts a more thorough investigation. We are concerned that we have no concrete news to bring to you, although press coverage and media attention is strong and continues to build. We can only hope that this pushes the VIPD to set the priority of the investigation and we hope that an update of them will be done in the coming days. FindSarm.com An attorney for Bane issued a statement saying Bane allowed investigators on his boat and handed over Heslops’ personal belongings. Ryans thoughts and prayers are with Sarm and her family at this time, the statement said in part, He is praying for her safe return. According to CrimeOnline.com, Bane was charged with domestic abuse in Oakland County against his ex-wife in 2011. Ad More information can be found at FindSarm.com or official Facebook page here.

