Tom Hanks travels West on ‘News of the World’ [New on DVD] | fun





News of the World, a Westerner with a surprisingly current message, tops this week’s DVD releases. Tom Hanks plays Jefferson Captain Kyle Kidd, who travels from one city in Texas to another, reading newspaper stories about a large crowd amid a deadly (gulp) epidemic in 1870. The film is directed by Paul Greengrass (“Flight 93”). Bourne “movies). Greengrass previously worked with Hanks on” Captain Phillips “. Los Angeles Times Film critic Justin Chang had this to say: “Like some recent Westerns, ‘News of the World’ is an imperfect but sensible attempt to confront, or at least bypass, some from reducing lands and problematic historical representations of the genre. “ But in the end, Chang discovered that “News of the World” was something of a bumpy ride: “Greengrass can be a smart and capable storyteller like his hero, even if ‘News of the World’ the end inspires something less than complete faith. “ Also new on DVD “Breaking News in Yuba County”: A woman buries her husband’s body after he dies of a heart attack while betraying her, and she tries to keep it a secret. “Castlevania Season 3”: Adult animated series based on video game series. “Hero Dog: The Journey Home”: The dog leads a blind man drowned by the ship from the desert. “Soulmates, Season 1”: The AMC series for the company that develops a safe way to fit people with their soul mate, for better or for worse. “The Undoing Limited Series”: HBO serial thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. New to digital HD “Cosmoball”: Earth and aliens play space football with the fate of the planet hanging in balance in this Russian science-fiction sports film. “Donnys Bar Mitzvah”: Review of a 1998 wild bar, via video of the event. “Doors”: The doors of the other world suddenly appear around the Earth and they bring trouble. (DVD, Blu-ray release: April 6) “Earwig and the Witch”: 3D animated version of the British children’s book. (DVD, Blu-ray release: April 6) “Sheep Without Shepherd”: A family member and his daughter are on the wrong side of the law in this Chinese thriller.

