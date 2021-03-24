Ship Blocked in the Suez Canal Closer to Resolution for Attempts to Navigate the Ship

Towers and excavators have so far failed to move a massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal on Wednesday, increasing the chances of prolonged delays on what is arguably the most important waterway in the world.

Work to re-swim the ship was suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority. The boatmen are still trying to free the ship before any attempt is made to tow it, the ship’s manager said.

It is also taxing to understand how big this ship is. About a quarter of a mile (400 meters) long and weighing 200,000 metric tons, its sheer size is overwhelming for attempts to dig it. A large yellow excavator, about twice as tall as its driver, looked like a children’s toy parked near the bow of the ship.

The situation has become so desperate that an elite rescue squad will arrive on Thursday to work on the Ever Prize awarded by the canal bank, where it is blocking ocean-going carriers carrying everything from oil to consumer goods.

About 12% of global trade passes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have been fighting over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. Right now, all that traffic is backed by Ever given the southern part of the canal, creating another hurdle for global supply chains already strained by the pandemic-related e-commerce boom.

“The blockade of the Suez Canal comes at a particularly opportune time,” said Greg Knowler, European editor at JOC Group, who is part of IHS Markit Ltd. “Even a two-day delay would further add to the supply chain disruption by slowing down the distribution of cargo to businesses across the UK and Europe.”

The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blew across the region and started sands along the shores of the 120-mile-long canal that connects the Mediterranean to the north with the Red Sea to the south. The waterway is narrow – less than 675 meters wide (205 meters) in some places – and can be difficult to navigate when visually impaired.

But Ever Given kept its way through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As winds of up to 46 miles per hour swept the dust around her, the crew lost control of the ship and she was sidelined on a sandy embankment, almost blocking the entire canal. Still still in the same position as when he crashed, according to Inchcape.

At the heart of it all is the massive scale of the ship.

Container ships have doubled in size in the past decade as global trade has expanded, making the job of moving such ships much more difficult when they get stuck.

Even as the main roads – including the Suez Canal – have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate large ships, the work of digging them up after being blocked takes on great power.

The battle to relocate the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one shipwreck to another, saving ships often during violent storms. This boat is so heavy that rescuers may need to lighten it by removing things such as ballast water, which helps keep boats stable when at sea. Fuels can also be discharged.

How to move a 200,000 ton ship from a canal wall

The Suez Canal Authority has not commented on the work or provided any indication of when traffic could resume.

The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers transporting gross from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction. On Wednesday, 185 ships, mostly cargo ships, container ships and oil or chemical carriers, were waiting to cross the canal, according to transportation data compiled by Bloomberg.

The blockade highlights a major risk facing the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime sinking points including the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and the Malacca Strait of Southeast Asia. Such events may become more common as boats become larger and waterways become more congested.

The bow of the container ship MV Ever given after colliding in the Suez Canal on 24 March. Source: Suez Canal Authority through AP Photo

Oil companies have begun to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an increase in interest from oil companies seeking to book boats with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and some offers for space in pipelines that allow the waterway to be bypassed completely. For now, this is a single action in the case. Container boats will most likely have to wait for it, as the main alternative is the unattractive cruise option around the southern tip of Africa.

The rift comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. Gross rose above $ 70 a barrel earlier this month in Saudi production cuts, only to fall close to $ 60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.

The Ever Given crew is safe and accountable and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The ship is transporting cargo to logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, an OOCL spokesman.

Old and new Suez Canals will not help bypass the blockage

