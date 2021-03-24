Nelnet international partners with education sector leaders to inspire the future of education in Indonesia





LINCOLN, Neb., March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Nelnet International, a leading provider of high quality education and commerce platforms, is proud to announce the launch of the Nelnet Education Leaders Forums in Indonesia. These forums will bring together thought-provoking leaders, policymakers, clients, partners and practitioners from around the world to help solve some of the most demanding education challenges in our time. Nelnet is honored to work with partners including the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the Indonesian Association of Private Higher Education Institutions (APTISI) and the Indonesian Australian Business Council (IABC), as it combines best practices in the world for the benefit of all “Nelnet Business Services operates with more than 11,000 K-12 schools and 1200 institutions of higher education globally to help them establish best practices within their organizations. As part of that division, Nelnet International’s experience helping organizations navigate the challenges of 2020 means that we are in a good position to empower Indonesian schools and institutions of higher learning to become international leaders. in successfully innovating and adapting to online learning, “he said DeeAnn Wenger, President, Nelnet Business Services. The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated a move towards digitalisation and mixed learning models around the world, creating infrastructure challenges and extending the sector’s capacity for change. Nadiem Makarim, Of Indonesia Gojek’s education and culture minister and co-founder, the country’s first technology unicorn, has stated that “distance learning can be permanent”. The first Nelnet International Education Leaders Forum, focusing on the higher education sector, will be held Tuesday 30th of March in 9.30 am WIB. Attendees will hear from expert speakers including George Iwan Marantika, IABC National President and Chairman of the Australian Bilateral Committee Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “COVID-19 has redefined teaching and learning patterns. The university concept will become technology-driven, with tertiary leaders’ ability to adapt and recreate their campus a key success factor. Those who will respond to “Proactively to this great restoration will be the new leaders in higher education. The playing field has been equalized,” Marantika said. The next Education Leaders Forum, led by K-12 providers, will take place in April 2021. “With education providers all over Indonesia adapting to the new realities of teaching delivery, we are excited to support them and come together to share lessons and knowledge, ”Wenger said. About Nelnet International

Nelnet Internationaldeliverspowerfuleduction and trading platforms that bring together strategy, people, process and technology. Clients who support clients in the education, local government and healthcare sectors to build agile businesses focused on the future. As a division of Nelnet Business Services, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) we serve more than 11,000 K-12 schools and 1200 institutions of higher education across the globe. For more information, visit nelnetintl.com. For more information or to register your participation in this event:

Education Leaders Forum Registration Link SOURCE Nelnet International

