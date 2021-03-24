44 new COVID-19, 53 cases of additional variants confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka – Barrie





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,377 in the region, including 1,079 total variant cases and 195 total deaths. On Tuesday, the health unit administered 2,355 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses given to 73,263. Read more: Ontario reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Twenty-three of Wednesday’s new coronavirus cases are in Barrie, while five are in Innisfil and four are in New Tecumseth. The rest are in Bradford, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater and Tay Township. Four of the new cases are the result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. Others are still under investigation. Trends A look at who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks in each province

Read more: Here is who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 2 of the Ontario Plan Out of a total of 7,377 cases in the region, 91 percent or 6,687 have been cured, while 23 people are in hospital. There are currently 11 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region in five workplaces, four educational settings, one institutional setting and one community setting. On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the province to a total of 333,690, including 7,263 deaths.









2:21 Essential Workers Leaving the Phase 2 Vaccination List Demand Clarity from Ontario Government





Essential Workers Leaving the Phase 2 Vaccination List Demand Clarity from Ontario Government

