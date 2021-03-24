COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: 190 new cases, 1 death, updated version reporting





Saskatchewan reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Wednesday. The most recent death was a person in category 80 and older in the northwestern area. There have been 420 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan since the onset of the pandemic. The new cases on Wednesday were reported as follows: In the far northwest, seven.

Far to the north-east, a.

Northwest, 10.

North central, two.

Northeast, four.

Saskatoon, 26 years old

Central East, five.

Regina 116.

Southwest, a.

South-central, two.

Southeast, nine. Seven cases reported Wednesday are awaiting location information. The province reported an additional death on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who died after being tested positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to 420. (Submitted by the Government of Saskatchewan) As of Tuesday there were 954 variants of concern identified through review in Saskatchewan. Previously, the province said these were reported as “presumed positives”, but now all screening tests will be considered confirmed as variants of concern until otherwise identified. There are currently 360 instances of COVID variants of confirmed origin in Saskatchewan. The province said cases in Regina make up about 87 per cent of them. Wednesday’s update clarified that variant cases identified through screening and cases of confirmed origin should not be added together to find a “total” number of variant cases, as some may appear in both groups. There were 147 people in the hospital as of Wednesday, the province said. Of those, 22 are in intensive care: eight in Saskatoon, two in central east, 11 in Regina and one in south central. Saskatchewan reported 1,565 known known cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The seven-day daily average of new cases stands at 173, or 14.1 new cases per 100,000. More vaccines are expected The province said more than two-thirds of people older than 80 had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 30 percent of residents in their 70s had received their first dose. The province provided a chart showing the status of the population’s priority vaccines in Wednesday’s update. (Submitted by the Government of Saskatchewan) An additional 2,298 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Wednesday’s update, bringing the province to over 150,000. The province said 15,210 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Regina on Tuesday while 17,550 doses of the same vaccine were shipped to Saskatoon. There were 3,510 doses of the vaccine to be shipped to Yorkton by the end of Wednesday, with an estimated time of arrival by the end of Thursday. A shipment of 24,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine was expected to arrive in the province by Thursday. The province said that on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. CST, the right to book vaccines would extend to people aged 62 and over, from 65 and up. Those eligible to register are encouraged to do so over the phone or online.

