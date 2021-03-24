‘I could not get out’: man who died in NSW floods hung up for emergency services for 40 minutes | Australia east coast floods 2021

A 25-year-old man called triple zero when he got stuck in flood waters and stood on the emergency services phone for nearly 40 minutes, with NSW police suggesting his electric car rental system may have failed, making him prevent him from escaping.

NSW police said emergency services were called to Cattai Ridge Road in Glenorie after 6 a.m. Wednesday to report a car in trouble. When they arrived the vehicle was not visible, so authorities began searching in Cattai Creek.

Seven hours later they found the car with a human body inside.

NSW police said Glenorie’s victim was a 25-year-old Pakistani national from western Sydney on his first day in a new job as a contractor at a large trading organization.

The car was six feet underwater when it was found, with signs and flood gates on the road also under water.

The current gate blocking the road was underwater by 10 feet, Det Insp Chris Laird said.

Given the unprecedented water levels, the gates could not be seen from the road at all. What has happened is a complete tragedy. [The man] has connections within the community around western Sydney.

The man had dialed triple zeros at 6.25am and had been online for a while, but police say they lost contact with him at 7.04am.

The zero-trip operator continued to maintain contact with the 25-year-old man while he was in the car. However, at 7.04 a.m., his trusted contact was lost with the male. Police arrived at the scene immediately and were unable to locate the car.

Police said the man was driving a new car in a Toyota Camry and it was unclear why he could not escape in time.

Laird suggested the car’s electrical system may have failed.

We can only speculate as to why he could not get out of the car and the initial examination shows that he made every reasonable effort, he told reporters.

It was a brand new car and some of those examinations will be part of the coronary investigation as well as if the road closures had become properly visible at the time of the incident.

You can only imagine someone fighting for his life to get out of a car. This is what damaged the inside of the car as if there were no broken windows. He clearly could not get out.

Also, the remote location of the area, (I do well) questions about what he was doing up there, he might not have known the area as the locals would have known.

The Insp Laird said the 25-year-old had strong roots in western Sydney and that his friends in Australia had been devastated by the news.

From the police force, all the emergency services here are the reason why you should not make any effort to drive across swollen rivers, he said.

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said it was terrible news, telling parliament: This is an extremely sad day for his family.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian expressed her condolences to the husband’s family.

Earlier Wednesday, Berejiklian had said it was simply a miracle that no one had died in the floods to date.

Two people have now died as a result of a catastrophic weather event this week. A 38-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday was found in a car overturned in flood waters in the back area of ​​the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast police said they had cleared the area after receiving reports of a missing man on Monday. They had carried out extensive patrols of waterways and rocks.

The body of David Hornmans was found by a member of the public in an overturned car in Canungra Creek near Lamington National Park Road Wednesday morning.

As a result of this information, the rapid water rescue, Gold Coast water police and diving police team participated, found a vehicle and, unfortunately, found a dead man in that vehicle, said Srg Sgt Mitchell Gray.

Authorities are unsure of what exactly happened and forensic collision units have begun their investigations.

The time he was missing was in a terrible period of weather for the Gold Coast and we were certainly experiencing immediate flooding in the area, Gray said. This will be part of our investigation into what caused this incident.

Police appealed to the public for any dashboard footage or CCTV footage from the area.

Emergency services across Australia have urged people to never drive through flooded water. The Queensland Department of Transportation released a video of a car being taken by flood waters near Springbrook on the Queensland-NSW border as a warning. The driver of that car was safely rescued.

The NSW State Emergency Service has received more than 11,000 calls for help during floods, including 976 rescues.

It rescued a total of 62 people on Wednesday and a total of 994 since the weather event began. More than 1,600 rescue teams have been activated across the state and more than 1,500 volunteers are currently on the ground.

Queensland registered 1,405 requests for help between Sunday and Wednesday morning, the vast majority coming from the Brisbane, Gold Coast and Coast Sunshine regions. SES crews there have helped five flood rescues.

While there is still a considerable risk of further flooding in both states, it seems the worst of the rain has passed.

Jake Phillips, a senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said overall NSW was watching a relatively dry Thursday and Friday, with just one isolated shower crash across the state.

Overall, we did not expect any severe decline, he said. This will not cause flood waters to dry out faster, but it will help with cleaning operations.

Phillips said most of the hardest hit regions had previously seen their floodplain peaks, although there were some areas that could still see rising levels overnight.

In many areas, the peak has already happened or is happening today, but there are still some who are waiting for their peak, maybe overnight or maybe even tomorrow. But after that, almost everywhere should be at a discount.

Nineteen evacuation orders are currently in force and 21 evacuation warnings, covering a total of about 86,000 people in NSW.

Meanwhile, the town of Mallacoota, in far east Victoria, is taking a hit. Just over a year after black summer fires broke out in Eastern Gippsland, more than 1,000 residents were left without power as the area was flooded with 100 mm of rain and hit by strong winds.

A low-pressure system is moving south from NSW, prompting the Meteorological Bureau to issue stern weather warnings for coastal areas in Gippsland and Otways.

According to the Ausnet website, 1,067 residents in Mallacoota were affected by a power line. The Otway Coast, west of Melbourne, was forecast to have heavy rainfall on Wednesday and there were also observation hours for central Victoria, west Gippsland and the Snowy River region.

But overall, conditions were improving as the low-pressure system moved south-east.

The rain is continuing, it has eased through East Gippsland and I do not think we will see much more there, said an old forecaster, Keris Arndt. Through the central parts he was likely to see a little more, but everything is generally easing.

The recovery effort across Australia is likely to stretch after Easter as flood waters continue to flow downstream.

About 24,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, including about 400 Moree residents in northern NSW, where the Mehi River was set to peak Wednesday night.

Moree Field Mayor, Katrina Humphries, described the atmosphere as if she were expecting a baby.

A very big baby, she said. People will potentially damage their homes, their livestock, and that is the big unknown with this. Did not stop him. There are a lot of sandbags and things are happening. We were doing the best we could.

Losing a life is the number one thing we fear, Humphries said. But having two or three meters of water for us is not fun. Livestock movement as well; clutter and odors, spiders, centipedes and snakes coming looking for high ground.

But Humphries said there could have been silver lining. The good thing is that we have had this terrible mouse plague and that will fix it, she said. The rats have been absolutely horrible.

A number of major, moderate and minor flood warnings remain set across NSW, with other areas of concern including the upper hunter around Singleton, Grafton, parts of the Central Coast and the Hawkesbury-Nepean watershed in the northwest of Sydney.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts there will be no heavy rainfall for at least a week, paving the way for the military and emergency services to receive essential supplies for isolated communities, particularly in Richmond North on the edge of Sydney, where rivers continue to grow.

The clean-up effort will be coordinated by Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro with SES, the Rural Fire Service, the Australian Defense Force and the NSW Resilience.

Berejiklian said she was grateful for giving up the record-breaking rainfall that plunged the state into its fourth crisis in as many years, following drought, fires and the Covid pandemic. But she noted that it was not the time to be complacent.

The currents are strong, the rivers are rising, life will not be normal for many people for a long time, said the Prime Minister. I will not claim that cleaning and recovery will be easy.

While floods have brought devastation and suffering to many people, in some regions the rains provided relief for drought-stricken communities.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the rain over the past few days had been a godsend for the rural Queensland town of Stanthorpe, which had been by truck on the water for the past year.

I have never tried winning the Lotto, but now I know how it feels, he said.

We saw the water fall, down, down. Water constraints, you know, trying to save every point, reaching a point where its final intake eventually reached the point where rain and urban water supplies are at full capacity. You know what it’s like to win the Lotto.

Formerly almost dry rivers were now breaking their banks and dams were filling up.

Residents of Stanthorpe say they are happy. After 15 months the Storm King Dam daily water cart has reached 100 percent capacity. Mayor Vic Pennisi says everyone can now breathe a sigh of relief. : Luke Logan @abcbrisbane pic.twitter.com/0RXFEJMIXW – Elly Bradfield (@ellybradfield) March 23, 2021

To stay on the dam wall this morning and see all the water passing through is good, Pennisi said. There has not been a better moment since I was mayor except when my grandchildren were born.

The region is responsible for most vegetable-producing states, and Pennisi said the rain will allow farmers to increase their crops.

Twelve months ago they were in a terrible situation. You would be surprised if most manufacturers do not get full capacity now, and generally full capacity gives them a three-year working window.

With dams now filled, some cities in the region may be at risk of flooding, but the mayor said the community would come together to mitigate the damage and support anyone affected.

with the Australian Associated Press