The Tigray Crisis: The Chris Coons mission signals Bidens challenges in Africa

Michael Rubin, a resident researcher at the American Institute of Enterprise, says Biden is doing the right thing by being proactive on the issue so quickly, and I think Coons prestige brings in it as someone who has the ear of presidents can be helpful. , but were still late in the game.

Many experts say they are outraged by the message the Coons mission gives to the US renewed focus on Africa. But a sense of relief is softened, some say, by the reality that the US has plenty of room to compensate.

To convey U.S. concerns about the Tigray crisis, sending an envoy whose role as an African specialist and a friend of the president speaks volumes about the Biden administration’s priorities.

Over the weekend, Senator Chris Coons, a close friend of President Joe Bidens with a decades-long interest in Africa, met with Ethiopia’s top leaders to deliver a message: The United States will not simply ignore democratic backwardness and human rights abuses between African partners.

In recent years, Ethiopia has emerged as a shining place in a thriving Africa. The Prime Minister was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his commitment to building a democracy through dialogue. But since November, that image of progress has been tarnished by the conflict in the Tigray region of the countries. In February, the US concluded that the Ethiopian government was conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign there.

When Chris Coons met with top Ethiopian leaders in Addis Ababa over the weekend at the behest of the Biden administration, the Delaware senator was not there just because he was a close friend of the presidents. In Africa, discussing complex issues from democratic governance and minority rights to regional dust barrels, Senator Coons was at his element.

His task in Ethiopia: to convey administrations by deepening concerns about what he describes as ethnic cleansing in the Tigray region of the Horn of Africa.

As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former occupier of then-President-elect Joe Bidens, a list of candidates for secretary of state, Senator Coons already had enough to go there to pursue for the Ethiopian mission. .

Only these qualifications made him a good candidate for the broader task of signaling that a new team in Washington aims to raise attention to African issues from the low they had fallen over the past decade, especially under the Trump administration. .

Amid senators’ messages: The United States will not ignore the democratic backwardness and human rights abuses among African partners.

Moreover Ethiopia, with its particularly high level of Chinese investment, seems a naturally focal point for President Bidens and Senator Coons common concerns over aspects of China’s aggressive international model and international interest.

Long interest in Africa

But what made Mr. Coons even more natural is a decades-long interest in African issues at large, and in democratization and human rights issues in particular, in the rich but challenging context of continents, complex issues of ethnic, tribal and religious diversity at play to varying degrees in the Tigray conflict.

As a college student in the 1980s, Mr. Coons spent a semester at Nairobi University in Kenya, immersing himself in the African wars for freedom and democracy. After graduation, he returned to Africa to work with Anglican Bishop Desmond Tutu and the Council of Churches of South Africa on the anti-apartheid movement.

It was during that experience that Nelson Mandela became one of his heroes.

International Rescue Committee / AP People displaced by the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia live in a makeshift camp in an abandoned building of the Shire campus of Axum University, in Shire, Northern Ethiopia, 23 February 2021.

Back in Delaware in the 1990s, the lawyer and graduate of the Yale School of Deity delivered sermons in Presbyterian churches on the evils of the apartheid system.

And then as a U.S. senator elected in 2010 to fill the vacancy vacated by Mr. Biden when he became vice president Mr. Coons made African affairs one of his areas of focus.

Senator Coons has been very active in the Senate on African Affairs and African politics, perhaps the most active of all senators, says Tom Sheehy, a former chief of staff for the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Signals in the hearing

Recalling how the Delaware senator organized his question to Antony Blinken at his confirmation hearing for secretary of state in January, Mr Sheehy said Mr Coons revealed a lot about his priorities when he zeroed in on Ethiopia.

Senators are well aware that they should make good use of their limited time in high-profile hearings like this, says Mr. Sheehy, now a prominent associate focusing on conflict resolution in Africa at the American Institute of Peace (USIP). ) in Washington. Coons could have asked him about a hundred other conflicts, but when he focused on Ethiopia, he was a clear indication of his interests.

Ethiopia had emerged in recent years as a particularly bright spot in a thriving Africa, with a booming economy and an expanding middle class. The country’s leader since 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for bringing peace back to a country on the brink of ethnic warfare and for the commitment to building a democracy through dialogue.

But that image of progress and reconciliation has been tarnished by the conflict in the Tigray region of the countries. Since November, government forces and allied militias have fought with the forces of the regional ruling party, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, the political force that ruled Ethiopia for three decades before Mr. Abiy to come to power.

In February, the U.S. concluded that the Ethiopian government was conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign in Tigray, destroying entire villages and displacing thousands of ethnic Tigris. Many of the displaced have fled to neighboring Eritrea, where hundreds have been massacred, according to human rights organizations; or in Sudan, causing tensions with the Sudanese government.

Earth to do make up

Many African experts in the US say they are angry at the message the Coons mission in Ethiopia is giving about the US renewed focus on Africa. But a sense of relief is softened, some say, by the reality that the US has a lot of ground to do, especially in Ethiopia.

Biden is doing the right thing by being proactive on this issue so quickly and I think the Coons prestige brings in it as someone who has the ear of presidents can only be useful but was still late in the game, says Michael Rubin, a researcher resident Middle East and Horn of Africa resident at the American Institute of Enterprise (AEI) in Washington.

Noting the dangers that Tigray campaigns of Ethiopian governments Tigray campaigns risk igniting in a country organized by ethnically based regions, adds Mr. Rubin, I’m afraid the Pandoras box is already open.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters / File Members of Congress Senator Chris Chris Coons, Rep. John Conyers, Senator Edward Markey, Senator Jeff Flake and Rep. Charlie Rangel stand as they are known during President Barack Obama’s speeches at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 28, 2015

Add to the mix the tensions that Ethiopia has planted with its neighbors, including Sudan, with its major hydropower project, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and some experts see the creation of a wider regional conflict in the Horn of Africa.

Mr. Sheehy of USIP says how encouraging the Coons mission was in his eyes, the key to progress in Ethiopia will be pursuit. Adding that the US should continue a dialogue, he says he is encouraged by the rumors suggesting Mr Biden will soon appoint an envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Indeed, speculation has already focused on seasoned diplomat and recent UN political adviser Jeffrey Feltman for the new post.

An African bipartisan policy

Mr. Sheehy and AEI Mr. Rubin says another encouraging feature in the Coons mission is that it suggests President Bidens’ interest in working with Congress and building a two-party foreign policy. Mr. Coons is known for his efforts to work with Republican colleagues.

For Mr. Rubin, that means the U.S. could again have a bipartisan African policy, similar to that developed by President George W. Bush. With bilateral support, he says, President Bush helped resolve the Darfur conflict in Sudan with the appointment of retired Senator John Danforth as his envoy to Darfur, and he launched the extremely successful AIDS Aid Program for Presidents. , or PEPFAR, which was helpful in helping Africa manage the AIDS crisis.

But what worries Mr. Rubin is that Biden’s team may be ready to discover, in Ethiopia and elsewhere, that a renewed America may no longer have the influence and dominance that American diplomacy once had.

Indeed, local reporting after Senator Coins Addis Ababa’s meetings suggested that government officials matched the consistency of US delegations. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufi said the conversation helped the friendly US government … better understand what the Ethiopian government considers a law enforcement operation in Tigray.

Internal affairs are Ethiopian issues and sovereign issues, said Mr. Dina.

Mr. Rubin notes, for example, that China financed the Addis Ababa new subway system and many other recent developments. He says Prime Minister Abiy could say, we would not pay attention to you because you are no longer so important to us.

And that, he says, is a wake-up call that Biden will take all over the world, waking up … to the realization that we do not have the power and strength we once did.