The attorney says it was okay to restrict the screen of Huawei executors





The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. He says Meng has committed fraud by defrauding HSBC bank over the corporate business relationships in Iran. Mengs’s lawyers claim that her extraction should be stopped because border officers arrested and interrogated her without a lawyer, asked questions that took advantage of US authorities, seized her electronic devices and placed them in special bags to prevent deletion and forced her to give up her official arrest code. The defense also alleges that border officers acted as representatives of the RCMP. Justice Department attorney Diba Majzub said the Canadian Border Services Agency acted within its jurisdiction when it intercepted Meng at the airport. It was not the FBI talking to the CBSA, Majzub told Associate Attorney General Heather Holmes. It was a CBSA decision. The RCMP understood that the CBSA had priority and were content to wait before Meng was arrested, Majzub said. The RCMP did not ask the CBSA to conduct an examination, he said. The RCMP did not suggest question lines or request that the electronics be reviewed. It is impossible to describe a vicious motive for RCMP. . . when they did not seek to gain anything from the process. Majzub said the CBSA by not telling Meng that it had encountered an arrest warrant is not evidence of abuse of process and the three-hour delay before the RCMP arrested him was not unreasonable. Meng attended the hearing wearing an electronic monitoring device on his ankle. She followed the procedures through an interpreter. Mengs’s lawyers will return to court next week arguing that the U.S. is overstepping the bounds of its jurisdiction by prosecuting a foreign national for actions that took place in Hong Kong and that Canada was deceived by the U.S. over the power of its issue. The extradition case can take years. Shortly after Mengs’ arrest, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as apparent revenge and accused them of spying. Both have been detained with limited access to visits by Canadian consular officers. Both appeared in court behind closed doors over the past week. Canadian consular officers were not allowed to attend the proceedings and no verdicts were served. Meng remains on parole in Vancouver and is living in a mansion. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos