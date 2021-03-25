COVID vaccines will be available to all Louisianans 16 and older next week | Coronavirus

All Louisianans older than 16 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, Gov. announced. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, making the state one of the first in the U.S. to shoot shots for anyone who wants one after Joe Bidens’s administration told governors they would receive a record shipment of doses.

The move came a few weeks earlier than expected, with the state easily defeating Bidens May’s goal of opening the stakes for everyone. The Edwards administration expects a record nearly 150,000 doses of three authorized vaccines next week, including more than 26,000 doses of Johnson & Johnsons single vaccine.

“It’s a bit of a surprise to get here as soon as we were,” Edwards said .Extended acceptance starts Monday.

Come on Monday, no one needs to ask the question if they are qualified. They just need to know their age. If they are 16 years old or older, they are eligible.

The expansion also comes after Louisiana dropped to 40th in the country in the part of its population that received at least one stroke, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control. About 23.5% of Louisiana residents have received at least one stroke, compared to nearly 26% of Americans.

Until recently, Louisiana was in the middle of the pack on its receiving rate.

The declining ranking has raised concerns that reluctance to get vaccinated has begun to hamper Louisiana’s efforts to quickly immunize an overwhelming majority of its residents.

I think there is some concern that we have chosen low hanging fruits. And many of them were in the older age groups, who had a really strong reasoning why they wanted to be vaccinated, said Dr. Susan Hassig, an associate professor of epidemiology at Tulane University.

Hassig said there appears to be delayed demand for vaccines in some parts of the state. Even with the extension of vaccines by the state to all, she said officials will continue their cutting-edge work to get them to the people. This will need to include things like mobile vaccine sites to access communities where few people are looking for shooting, she said.

“It will not be ‘here are the vaccines, come get your goal’ as an approach anymore,” Hassig said. “You will have to meet people where they are.”

The state is launching such an effort, sending people to remote parts of the state to knock on doors, educate people and record them for shots. The first wave of pilot programs is starting next week in nine sub-parishes across the state.

Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health official, said officials are using detailed vaccination data from the registration tract to target parts of the state where the intake is low, data that the Department of Health will place on the public panel of Thursday.

In New Orleans, the first pilot program will begin at ZIP Code 70127, in New Orleans East. In Baton Rouge, the ZIP code 70807 which includes most of Scotlandville and Southern University will receive the resources. In Acadiana, ZIP code 70582 in the Parish of St. Martin will receive a pilot program.

Edwards had already given the vast majority of Louisianans access to the COVID vaccine this week, extending entitlement to more than two dozen types of essential workers. Previously, people 16 years of age and older with a long list of health conditions, including a generous threshold for being overweight, were able to get shooting, along with the elderly and others.

The decision to extend the entitlement comes after the White House informed governors across the country that they would receive more doses next week. Arizona, Texas and Georgia all announced this week that they would open shooting for everyone.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only authorized for adults, while the Pfizer vaccine has been cleared by regulators for people 16 years of age and older.

COVID trends in Louisiana have improved since a large portion of the elderly population has been vaccinated. Hospital admissions were at 413 from Wednesday’s report, which has risen from the previous day but much lower than any previous drop since the start of the pandemic. Hospital admissions in early January exceeded 2,000.

At the same time, Kanter said he was concerned about parts of the state, especially southwest Louisiana, that are seeing overcrowding in hospital beds. He said the state is in a race against time and against the so-called UK variant of COVID, which is more transmissible and virulent than the most common type that has been circulating for more than a year.

In addition to the nearly 150,000 shots fired by the feds, Louisiana will also return some 32,000 doses that went unused from nursing homes across the state as part of a federal program, Kanter said.

Kanter said he still encouraged that vaccine reluctance seems to be diminishing as more people see their friends and families being inoculated. In focus groups, he said people rarely say they will never be vaccinated, only because they do not know, he said, which gives the Department of Health the opportunity to convince them.

A year ago this week, Edwards enforced a stay-at-home order that lasted until May 15 as the virus spread to New Orleans and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, he noted that he has been urging residents for more than a year to do their part to limit the spread of the virus. Now that means getting vaccinated, he said.

Do not sit idly by with the calculation that I will allow others to be vaccinated until we achieve herd immunity, Edwards said. If enough people followed that approach, they would never go there.