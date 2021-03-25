Supporting the Libyan-led political process in Libya





Thank you Madam President. Thank you, Special Envoy Kubi, for you and your team for all your work and for your report today. I want to highlight three points today. First, to welcome the approval of the new Provisional Government of the National Union and the Council of the Presidency by the House of Representatives. This, as we have heard, is a significant step forward in the Libyan-led, and now Libya-led, political process, and we applaud Libya’s determination to reach this point. The appointment of five female ministers, including the first female Foreign Minister, is also welcome. We urge the new government to facilitate women’s participation in the political process, including in this year’s elections. The priorities for the new government are clearly set out in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap: the organization of free and fair Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December 2021; to address the basic needs of the Libyan people; start a process of national reconciliation; and to fully implement the October 23 ceasefire agreement. There is still a long way to go, but the UK is ready to help. Second, it is essential that all parties, Libyan and foreign, fully implement the ceasefire. We have seen positive steps, including the announcement by the Joint Military Committee of the opening of the coastal road. The temporary withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from Sirte to allow members of the House of Representatives to participate safely in the parliamentary session was welcome, but their return was a retrograde step. The departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya must be complete and irreversible. This includes contractors working for organizations like the Russian Wagner Group and Syrian mercenaries fighting on both sides. This request is made at the behest of the Libyan people as Prime Minister Dabaiba reiterated in his speech to the House of Representatives earlier this month. Thirdly, on the issue of next steps: we have, as Special Envoy Kubi said, a trend and momentum that should not be lost. We welcome the deployment of the UN advanced team and their report on the ceasefire monitoring mechanism. We look forward to the Council’s discussions on the recommendations in the report and look forward to starting discussions soon on changing UNSMIL’s mandate accordingly. We also welcome the report of the UN Panel of Experts, which provides strong evidence on the extent of arms embargo violations, including a permanent member of this Council. We call on all Member States to fulfill their obligations to respect the arms embargo. This is not optional. We all have a part to play in supporting the Libyan-led political process in Libya and ending foreign intervention that continues to undermine Libyan sovereignty and stability, and supporting steps to prepare for the December 24 elections. Thank you Madam President.

