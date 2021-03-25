Can I waive vaccine patents in increasing Covid-19 vaccine supplies?

WHO Chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus Adhanom described the vaccine inequality gap this week growing every day, and becoming more grotesque every day.

Countries that are now vaccinating young and healthy people at low risk of the disease are doing so at the cost of the lives of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups in other countries, Tedros said.

He also warned that unequal dose sharing risks the emergence of new resistant variants among unvaccinated populations.

Unequal distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage. -It is also self-destructive economically and epidemiologically, he said.

Although rich countries have poured funds into the Covax scheme to buy vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, the money will take time to translate into gun doses because the same rich countries have ordered many vaccines for myself.

Vaccine ingredients and production capacity are limited, though growing, leaving the world to observe over the doses that are available.

A look at the vaccine export data that the EU has been collecting since February gives an idea of ​​who is in the first place: 10.9 million to the UK, 6.6 million to Canada, 5.4 million to Japan, 4.4 million to Mexico, 1.5 million to Saudi Arabia , 1.5 million in Singapore.

Those who pay a lot, get a lot, a politician who has closely observed the process is noticed on Wednesday.

As a solution, India and South Africa have pushed for medical patent applications for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to be dropped, to allow manufacturers around the world to step in and start production as well. If produced in countries where costs are lower, vaccines would be even more affordable, they argue.

The call has the support of around 100 national governments, medical charities such as Mdecins sans Frontires and 250 national parliamentarians and members of the European Parliament calling for the extraordinary step.

It will remove IP monopolies, remove legal uncertainty, and provide freedom of action to enable collaboration to increase and accelerate the availability, accessibility, and affordability of Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments globally. an open letter.

Tedros has also thrown his weight behind the idea, saying the world needs to be on a war base to defeat the virus.

But the proposal is opposed by rich countries including Britain, Switzerland, EU countries and the United States. The World Trade Organization has discussed eight times whether it should waive the rules of the Aspects of Intellectual Property Trade (Travel), but the opposition of rich countries has prevented the required consensus.

Intellectual property

The pharmaceutical industry opposes this move on the grounds that funding for research and development relies on promoting patent protection, which allows investors to reimburse their costs and make a return for a certain period of time after the discoveries have been made. Such protections also make it easier to collaborate with others, such as public-private partnerships, it argues.

It is common to hear from politicians in Brussels that simply giving up patents would not be enough to create an increase in production, because the procedure is very complex. Simply put: it is not enough to issue the recipe, chefs need to be taught the techniques. This would require pharmaceutical companies to support the process.

In an effort to build consensus, the new World Trade Organization chief has argued for a third way in which intellectual property remains protected and pharmaceutical companies agree to transfer technology through licensing agreements.

Some have already falsified the road. The highly damaged AstraZeneca is currently the only company that has licensed its technology in other countries, allowing production worldwide, as well as pledging to sell its vaccine at cost without making a profit. This was part of her deal with the University of Oxford, whose researchers decided from the beginning when they started working on the vaccine that it should be freely licensed and sold at close cost.

For Bruno Bulic, a pharmaceutical analyst at Baader Helvea, an underestimated aspect of the question is time.

In my opinion, giving up patents will not solve the issue now, because it will be technically difficult to quickly reproduce the entire production chain for newcomers, he told The Irish Times. Large-scale RNA production, for example, was not and still is not routine work.

Companies that are making vaccines started increasing their production 12 months ago, and some are still disappearing.

Other players would probably need twice as much, Bulic estimates. At that time, the pandemic may be gone.