Born in war, Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence – Pacific

DHAKA, Bangladesh Shafiqul Islam was studying business at Dhaka College in 1971 when a bloody and fierce war for independence devastated Bangladesh. After undergoing guerrilla training in India, he returned to fight against Pakistani soldiers.

“It was a time of total destruction,” he said. “Our bridges and roads were destroyed, our women were raped, cities were under siege. Thousands of homes and shops were burned.”

Nine months after it began, the war culminated in the country’s independence.

Fifty years later, 67-year-old Islam heads Arrival Fashion Ltd., a new-generation garment factory spread over 2.5 hectares and surrounded by lush fields on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka. The factory employs nearly 3,000 workers who make jeans for export to Europe and North America.

The history of Islam in many ways reflects the rise of Bangladesh, the home of 160 million people.

On the eve of half a century of independence this week, Bangladesh has been hailed as a success story for a new nation born of strife and unrest. Although it has struggled with hunger, poverty, military coups and political violence, it has also been celebrated for what experts say is a tremendous breakthrough in raising the lives of its young population.

Millions of people have risen from poverty as the country has suddenly become one of Asia’s fastest growing economies thanks to sectors like its garment industry, which employs millions worldwide.

But some fear his success hides a darker turnaround, including concerns over his most recent election in 2018 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth term after winning 266 of the 300 seats in Parliament. It was a tainted choice, as rights groups condemned the violence against opponents who claimed to manipulate and manipulate voting.

“The most worrying thing in Bangladesh is the destruction of the electoral system,” said Ali Riaz, a South Asian expert who teaches political science at Illinois State University.

But it was another fateful election, led by Hasina’s father, that spurred Bangladesh’s independence, whose origins lie in 1947 when the Indian subcontinent gained independence from British colonial rule. The land was carved into separate states, with Muslim-majority regions becoming East Pakistan, now Bangladesh and West Pakistan, now simply Pakistan. But from the beginning, a strong nationalist movement grew as language became a point of tension; Bengali was widely spoken in the East, while the Urdu-speaking elite of the West rose to power.

A watershed moment occurred in 1970 between strikes and escalating fighting, when the Awami League of East Pakistan, led by Bengal politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, included polls in a national election. The government rejected the results, spawning a civil disobedience movement. On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh declared independence, sparking a nine-month war.

Pakistan launched a military operation to stop the movement towards independence as India joined on the side of what is now Bangladesh. The Pakistani forces surrendered on 16 December 1971.

Bangladesh says 3 million Bengalis were killed. Millions of people also fled to India and historians have said that hundreds of thousands of Bengal women were raped.

Another victim of the war was the economy’s GDP was only $ 6.2 billion in 1972. That figure has catapulted since then, reaching $ 305 billion in 2019. Some forecasts expect it to double its size by 2030.

Crucial to some of the country’s success is its garment industry, the second largest globally after China, which raises more than $ 35 billion a year in exports. It employs four million people and the triumph has been felt more by women, who make up the majority of the factory workers. A job at the Islam factory helps Nasima Akhter and her two siblings earn about $ 411 a month, which sustains her and her family.

When she was a teenager, her parents tried to provide them with three meals a day. Now 28, Akhter works eight hours a day, sewing hundreds of jeans. “We are doing well now,” she said.

Per capita income has nearly tripled under Hasina, who first came to power in 1996 and was re-elected in 2008. Experts say the country has invested heavily in the lives of women and girls over the years. Currently, 98% of children have completed primary school, with more girls in secondary school than boys. Life expectancy in Bangladesh is 72 years versus Pakistan’s 67 years and it has also surpassed rich India in the fight against child malnutrition and reproductive health, according to World Bank data.

“It has been a fascinating journey,” said prominent economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad. “It’s a model of development for others in the region.”

But Bangladesh is also very sensitive to the growing effects of climate change, with a third of its population at risk of displacement from rising sea levels. Experts have long warned that a densely populated delta country like Bangladesh, which struggles with heavy and frequent floods, will be one of the hardest hit by climate change. Surprisingly, Bangladesh accounts for only 0.35% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the IMF.

Immediately, the coronavirus pandemic poses challenges in Bangladesh. COVID-19 cases triggered a nationwide blockade, and large industries and small businesses came to a halt. The country has reported over 560,000 confirmed cases and about 8,600 deaths so far. Although experts say the full number may be under-reported, Bangladesh remains less affected than many other countries.

Still, the apparel sector has shown signs of recovery and other remittance economic leaders, agriculture and the services sector are also doing well, said Ahmad, the economist.

But not all are part of the country’s tumultuous growth, added Riaz, the professor, citing data that job growth remains low despite high GDP numbers.

“The share of people poor in wealth, their income and opportunities are shrinking. The country is failing to create more jobs for young people,” Riaz said.

Most troubling, observers say the focus of the emerging government may be solidifying its democratic beginnings. Rights groups and non-profit organizations have raised an alarm over the ruling Awami League. The US-based Freedom House said the party had “consolidated political power through constant harassment by the opposition and those perceived to be allies with it” in its 2020 annual report on democracy.

Experts also point to a controversial digital security law, which they say could be misused to dumb free speech. In February, protesters took a crossroads in Dhaka over the jail death of a commentator who was charged under the law with making critical statements about the pandemic government’s treatment.

Bangladesh is witnessing democratic backwardness over its electoral system, attempts to stifle political opposition and threats to freedom of expression, Riaz said.

“It was founded with the promise of a comprehensive system, but it may be moving away from these basic promises,” he added.

Hasina, meanwhile, has set ambitious goals, including raising Bangladesh to a higher middle-income country by 2031 and one developed by 2041. In February, the United Nations Development Policy Committee recommended that Bangladesh was promoted in a developing country, from the least-developed.

Islami, the director of the garment factory who fought in the war, said he has done his part, but the country has much more to achieve.

“In 1971, we jumped in and never looked back because we knew independence had to come. Otherwise, this nation will not survive,” he said. “But that was not the end. We still have a way to go but our heart is always with the motherland.”

Pathi reported from New Delhi.