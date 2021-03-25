Connect with us

International

The governor says tax changes make sense, but should be neutral revenue State policy

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday any tax adjustment passed by the Legislature should be more revenue-neutral than the tax cuts some lawmakers are expected to push.

Lawmakers are formally rebuilding Louisiana's tax system; what this may mean for taxpayers

The work of rebuilding the state tax system, which has been going on for weeks behind the scenes, was made public on Friday when the President of the Senate

Also, Page Cortez Senate President R-Lafayette said the only way the state can raise substantial revenue from sports betting would be to allow bettors to place bets on smartphones and other mobile devices. one of the key questions for the legislative session starting April 12th.

The two leaders made the comments during a conference hosted by Ellevate Louisiana, a group led by former Julie Stokes state republic R-Kenner.

This year’s meeting is a fiscal session and tax changes will be a major topic.

Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee Chairman Bret Allain II, R-Franklin and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette are working on 5-7 bills.

It is unclear whether they would increase or decrease state tax collections.

Some members of the House are also expected to push for a full tax cut, which is always politically popular.

Edwards said he supports “real tax reform” as long as it keeps state revenue collections stable.

The governor noted that Louisiana’s 0.45% state sales tax increase, which was passed amid the state’s recent financial crisis, will expire in 2025 and cost the state about $ 500 million a year.

He also said that, under the $ 1.9 trillion federal stimulus bills, states receiving aid from the masses could not deliberately cut taxes.

The Louisiana state government has decided to take $ 3.2 billion from the legislation and even more will go to the parish.

Cortez said state officials are awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on exactly what the tax cut forecast means, but it could be mid-April before those rules appear.

“Until we get that clarity from the treasury, we will not know which parts of tax reform can move forward and what not,” he said.

What is possible, Edwards said, is the elimination of state income tax deductions for federally paid taxes, which can be offset by lower individual and corporate taxes.

“It’s just a good policy to do it,” he said.

While nearly two in three voters approved sports betting in 2020, exactly how the bets will work has not yet been decided.

Mississippi and several other states restrict betting on casinos.

New Jersey allows bettors to bet on smartphones, computers and other devices using the internet.

Cortez, who will sponsor a bill on the issue, said the “consensus” is that allowing betting on mobile devices “is the only way to generate any meaningful revenue.”

Even then, he said, the new form of betting can raise $ 20 million a year when fully implemented and is more likely around $ 10 million a year.

Despite pleas from early childhood advocates, neither Cortez nor the governor would commit to dedicating this proceeds to early childhood education.

The Louisiana High School Board Wednesday asked Governor John Bel Edwards and the Legislature to provide $ 86 million for early childhood education.

“I think early childhood education will get some funding,” Cortez said. “Whether it will come out of that bucket or another bucket is the question.”

The governor’s proposed $ 36 billion operating budget does not include new state aid for early students.

Edwards said he expects the Revenue Assessment Conference in May to recognize new dollars for government services.

If that happens, he said, early childhood education and teacher pay would be his two priorities.

The governor has proposed raising teachers’ salaries by $ 400 a year and $ 200 for support workers.

The Louisiana School Board seeks to double the assistance requested by the governor; includes $ 400 salary increases for teachers

Louisiana’s top school board voted Tuesday to ask the Legislature for a $ 80 million increase for public schools, double the amount required by Gov.

Both leaders downplayed the chances of lawmakers approving a gas tax increase this year.

“This seems to me to be just a hill too far away,” Edwards said.

Cortez said, “It does not seem likely.”



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: