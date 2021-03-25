The governor says tax changes make sense, but should be neutral revenue State policy

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday any tax adjustment passed by the Legislature should be more revenue-neutral than the tax cuts some lawmakers are expected to push.

The work of rebuilding the state tax system, which has been going on for weeks behind the scenes, was made public on Friday when the President of the Senate

Also, Page Cortez Senate President R-Lafayette said the only way the state can raise substantial revenue from sports betting would be to allow bettors to place bets on smartphones and other mobile devices. one of the key questions for the legislative session starting April 12th.

The two leaders made the comments during a conference hosted by Ellevate Louisiana, a group led by former Julie Stokes state republic R-Kenner.

This year’s meeting is a fiscal session and tax changes will be a major topic.

Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee Chairman Bret Allain II, R-Franklin and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette are working on 5-7 bills.

It is unclear whether they would increase or decrease state tax collections.

Some members of the House are also expected to push for a full tax cut, which is always politically popular.

Edwards said he supports “real tax reform” as long as it keeps state revenue collections stable.

The governor noted that Louisiana’s 0.45% state sales tax increase, which was passed amid the state’s recent financial crisis, will expire in 2025 and cost the state about $ 500 million a year.

He also said that, under the $ 1.9 trillion federal stimulus bills, states receiving aid from the masses could not deliberately cut taxes.

The Louisiana state government has decided to take $ 3.2 billion from the legislation and even more will go to the parish.

Cortez said state officials are awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on exactly what the tax cut forecast means, but it could be mid-April before those rules appear.

“Until we get that clarity from the treasury, we will not know which parts of tax reform can move forward and what not,” he said.

What is possible, Edwards said, is the elimination of state income tax deductions for federally paid taxes, which can be offset by lower individual and corporate taxes.

“It’s just a good policy to do it,” he said.

While nearly two in three voters approved sports betting in 2020, exactly how the bets will work has not yet been decided.

Mississippi and several other states restrict betting on casinos.

New Jersey allows bettors to bet on smartphones, computers and other devices using the internet.

Cortez, who will sponsor a bill on the issue, said the “consensus” is that allowing betting on mobile devices “is the only way to generate any meaningful revenue.”

Even then, he said, the new form of betting can raise $ 20 million a year when fully implemented and is more likely around $ 10 million a year.

Despite pleas from early childhood advocates, neither Cortez nor the governor would commit to dedicating this proceeds to early childhood education.

The Louisiana High School Board Wednesday asked Governor John Bel Edwards and the Legislature to provide $ 86 million for early childhood education.

“I think early childhood education will get some funding,” Cortez said. “Whether it will come out of that bucket or another bucket is the question.”

The governor’s proposed $ 36 billion operating budget does not include new state aid for early students.

Edwards said he expects the Revenue Assessment Conference in May to recognize new dollars for government services.

If that happens, he said, early childhood education and teacher pay would be his two priorities.

The governor has proposed raising teachers’ salaries by $ 400 a year and $ 200 for support workers.

Louisiana’s top school board voted Tuesday to ask the Legislature for a $ 80 million increase for public schools, double the amount required by Gov.

Both leaders downplayed the chances of lawmakers approving a gas tax increase this year.

“This seems to me to be just a hill too far away,” Edwards said.

Cortez said, “It does not seem likely.”