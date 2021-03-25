University of Aberdeen to return looted Benin bronze to Nigeria | Colonialism





The University of Aberdeen will return a controversial Benin bronze after a review revealed that the item was purchased in an extremely immoral way, as the Nigerian government calls on other British museums to re-evaluate their collections. The bronze, which describes Oba, or King of Benin, was part of a thousand items taken when British forces looted the city of Benin in southeastern Nigeria in 1897 and will be sent back within a few weeks, according to the university. In a statement, the institution, which has had bronze since 1957, said the punitive expedition of 1897 was one of the most infamous examples of looting of cultural treasures linked to 19th-century European colonial enlargement. Prof. George Boyne, director and vice chancellor of the university, said the decision was in line with Aberdeen’s values ​​as an international, inclusive university, adding that holding the bust would have been wrong because it was won in such reprehensible circumstances. . Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, said the move was a step in the right direction. Other holders of Nigerian antiquity should imitate this to bring justice to the burning issue of repatriation, he added. The news comes in the same week after Germany confirmed it was repatriating some bronze that remains in its collections. Berlin is negotiating the return of 440 bronzes held at its Ethnological Museum, with the deal reportedly involving training of Nigerian museum staff, archeological excavations and assistance in building a new museum in Benin designed by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye. On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the issue of repatriation was part of an honest engagement with colonial history, adding: This is a matter of justice. The German position contrasts with the British position on the Bronze Age and the repatriation of colonial-era objects more broadly. The British government has consistently refused to consider repatriation, despite decades of pressure, including a sustained campaign by Labor MP Bernie Grant in the 1990s. Private individuals and other British institutions have pledged to return the bronzes. Jesus College in Cambridge said it would return a bronze cockroach taken by British colonial forces in 1897 following a student-led campaign that began in 2016. In 2019, Mark Walker, the grandson of a British soldier who was part of the punitive expedition, borrowed two ceremonial wooden rides at the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, which will eventually turn them into the royal court of Benin. The British Museum, which has the largest collection of Benin bronzes in the world, said it fully acknowledged the destruction and looting by the British in the city of Benin. We believe the strength of the British Museum collection lies in its breadth and depth, allowing millions of visitors to understand the cultures of the world and how they relate to the passage of time through trade, migration, occupation or peaceful exchange, a spokesman added. Prof Dan Hicks, curator of world archeology at the Pitt Rivers Museum and author of the Brutish Museum: Benin Bronzes, Colonial Violence and Cultural Return said the returns put a focus on other British museums currently holding bronze. The British Museum in the past has taken up a lot of space in this conversation, he said. Responsibilities and decisions lie in the vast majority of cases with trusted bodies, [and] what we were seeing now was the start of new, local conversations led by audiences, communities and stakeholders.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos